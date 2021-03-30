World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Joshua Berlinger, CNN

Updated 6:30 a.m. ET, March 30, 2021
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 19 min ago

WHO report gives four possible sources for Covid

By CNN's Maggie Fox and Sandi Sidhu

A draft report by a World Health Organization team investigating the origins of Covid-19 says the virus probably came to humans through an animal, and likely started to spread no more than a month or two before it was noticed in December of 2019.

The report, by the WHO’s joint international team, gave four possible sources for the virus, saying that a laboratory leak is the least likely source.

The findings essentially dismiss claims by former US President Donald Trump and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said they believed the virus originated in a virology lab in Wuhan.

They also weaken Beijing’s suggestions that the virus may have existed in other countries months before it was detected in Wuhan. Beijing has also said it believed the virus may have come into the country through frozen food imports.

WHO is scheduled to release the full report on its investigation later Tuesday, but a draft version obtained by CNN shows there is still no smoking gun -- and no evidence suggesting the virus was spreading any earlier than the very end of 2019.

2 hr 31 min ago

At least 550,000 people in US have now died from coronavirus

From CNN's Joe Sutton

Dr. Chris Farnitano, second from left, and others light candles during an event remembering the 734 Contra Costa County residents who died from Covid-19. The event was held at the Contra Costa Regional Medical Center in Martinez, California on March 22.
Dr. Chris Farnitano, second from left, and others light candles during an event remembering the 734 Contra Costa County residents who died from Covid-19. The event was held at the Contra Costa Regional Medical Center in Martinez, California on March 22. Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times/Getty Images

At least 550,000 people in the United States have died after contracting Covid-19 as of early Tuesday morning on the East Coast, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. 

More than 30.3 million coronavirus cases have been identified in the country, according to Johns Hopkins.

2 hr 19 min ago

Syria's president and his wife have recovered from Covid-19

From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq in Baghdad 

Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife, Asma, are seen in a hotel in Damascus on September 5, 2010.
Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife, Asma, are seen in a hotel in Damascus on September 5, 2010. Louai Beshara/AFP/Getty Images

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife, Asma, have recovered from Covid-19 and are no longer symptomatic, the president's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Assad's office said in a statement on March 8 that the president and his wife tested positive for Covid-19. Both were in "stable condition" at the time and planned to self-isolate for two or three weeks.

"The symptoms of Covid-19 infection have disappeared," the statement said. PCR tests for both also returned negative results.

War-torn Syria has recorded nearly 46,000 positive Covid-19 cases and more than 2,000 deaths based on cumulative numbers of multiple local medical authorities. It's been difficult to put together a full picture of the outbreak in the country due to the ongoing conflict. 

Damascus received its first shipment of vaccines on March 1 from an unnamed "friendly" country, according to Syria's state news agency. The type and quantities of the vaccines were not mentioned in the statement.

Other territories in Syria, including rebel-held and Kurdish-held areas, have not yet received vaccines.

2 hr 49 min ago

Protection from first dose of Pfizer or Moderna may not be durable or strong enough, Fauci says

From CNN’s Virginia Langmaid

While new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests just one dose of Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccine may have an 80% effectiveness rate in real-life, it is unknown whether that protection is long-lasting or strong enough to substitute for the two-dose schedule, National of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNBC Monday.

“We don’t know how long that 80% is durable. It may drop off a cliff in two weeks or three weeks,” Fauci said.

Beyond durability, Fauci said there are other factors to consider when looking at dosing. “Even though it’s 80% protective, the level of antibody that it induces is far lower than after the second dose,” he said.

The study found a 90% protection rate for people who had received two doses of the vaccine.