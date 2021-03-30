WHO report gives four possible sources for Covid

A draft report by a World Health Organization team investigating the origins of Covid-19 says the virus probably came to humans through an animal, and likely started to spread no more than a month or two before it was noticed in December of 2019.

The report, by the WHO’s joint international team, gave four possible sources for the virus, saying that a laboratory leak is the least likely source.

The findings essentially dismiss claims by former US President Donald Trump and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said they believed the virus originated in a virology lab in Wuhan.

They also weaken Beijing’s suggestions that the virus may have existed in other countries months before it was detected in Wuhan. Beijing has also said it believed the virus may have come into the country through frozen food imports.

WHO is scheduled to release the full report on its investigation later Tuesday, but a draft version obtained by CNN shows there is still no smoking gun -- and no evidence suggesting the virus was spreading any earlier than the very end of 2019.