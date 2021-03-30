WHO chief calls for further investigation into coronavirus lab leak theory 

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called for further investigation into a laboratory leak theory, in a briefing with member states about the publication of the report into the origins of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

“The team also visited several laboratories in Wuhan and considered the possibility that the virus entered the human population as a result of a laboratory incident,” Tedros told member states, according a copy of his remarks.

“However, I do not believe that this assessment was extensive enough. Further data and studies will be needed to reach more robust conclusions," he added.

“Although the team has concluded that a laboratory leak is the least likely hypothesis, this requires further investigation, potentially with additional missions involving specialist experts, which I am ready to deploy.”

The report, released on Tuesday, lists four possible sources for the virus, but all but dismisses two of them, and concludes introduction to humans through an intermediary animal is the most likely.

There is no evidence to support the lab leak theory.

Page 119 of the final report says:

“The three laboratories in Wuhan working with either CoVs diagnostics and/or CoVs isolation and vaccine development all had high quality biosafety level (BSL3 or 4) facilities that were well-managed, with a staff health monitoring programme with no reporting of COVID-19 compatible respiratory illness during the weeks/months prior to December 2019, and no serological evidence of infection in workers through SARS-CoV-2-specific serology-screening. The Wuhan CDC lab which moved on 2nd December 2019 reported no disruptions or incidents caused by the move. They also reported no storage nor laboratory activities on CoVs or other bat viruses preceding the outbreak.”

In his remarks, Tedros also noted his team’s concerns about access to raw data. “In my discussions with the team, they expressed the difficulties they encountered in accessing raw data. I expect future collaborative studies to include more timely and comprehensive data sharing,” he said.

“I welcome the recommendations for further studies to understand the earliest human cases and clusters, to trace the animals sold at markets in and around Wuhan, and to better understand the range of potential animal hosts and intermediaries. The role of animal markets is still unclear.”