The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By James Griffiths and Joshua Berlinger, CNN

Updated 4:17 a.m. ET, March 29, 2021
35 min ago

India sees 6th day of record-high case numbers since last year

From CNN's Esha Mitra in New Delhi

A health worker collects a swab sample from a person for Covid-19 testing on March 27 in Chandigarh, India. Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times/Getty Images

India recorded 68,020 new coronavirus cases Monday, another single-day record since last year and the the sixth consecutive day that India has seen a record-high in cases in 2021.

The surge comes as Indians mark the festival of Holi, a celebration of colors, on Monday. Several states have banned public gatherings and the health ministry has asked citizens to celebrate with their family as opposed to venturing outdoors. 

India has so far recorded more than 12 million cases of Covid-19. At least 161,843 people have died, according to official data.

The Indian Ministry of Health said that 60,530,435 vaccine doses have been distributed since mid-January.

33 min ago

Taiwan and Palau to launch "travel bubble" this week

From CNN’s Taylor Barnes

Palau President Surangel Whipps waves after arriving at the Taoyuan International Airport on March 28. Chen Chi-chuan/AFP/Getty Images

Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. traveled to Taiwan on Sunday to kick off a “travel bubble” between the two islands, according to Taiwan’s official Central News Agency (CNA).

Whipps hailed the move as a first-of its-kind “sterile corridor," according to CNA. It will enable travellers to come and go without undergoing the strict quarantine procedures common throughout Asia.

Travellers participating in the bubble will not have to undergo quarantine at a home or a hotel, but will instead be expected to practice "enhanced self-health management” for the first five days of their trips, CNA reported.

After a five-day state visit, Whipps will return to Palau, a group of islands in the North Pacific Ocean, southeast of the Philippines, on a flight that will carry the first group of Taiwanese tourists participating the program.

41 min ago

About 143 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the US, according to CDC data 

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

Toyota factory worker receives the Covid-19 Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine in Buffalo, West Virginia on March 26. Stephen Zenner/Getty Images

About 143 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the United States, according to data published Sunday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

The CDC reported that 143,462,691 total doses have been administered, about 79% of the 180,646,465 doses available. 

That’s about 3.3 million more administered doses reported since yesterday, for a 7-day average of about 2.7 million doses per day.  

About 28.2% of the population – 94 million people – have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 15.5% of the population – about 52 million people – have been fully vaccinated. 

Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been given on the day reported. 

 

45 min ago

Mexico reveals Covid-19 death toll nearly 60% higher than officially reported

From CNN's Karol Suarez in Mexico City

Aerial view of graves at a special area designated for Covid-19 victims, at the Municipal Pantheon of Valle de Chalco in Mexico, on March 26. Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images

Mexico's government has revealed the country's Covid-19 death toll is over 321,000 – 60% more than the 201,429 total deaths officially reported as of Saturday.

According to a new government report, from the start of the pandemic through February 14, 2021, there were 294,287 deaths from Covid-19.

Since then, there have been 27,223 additional deaths, according to a CNN analysis of health ministry data, bringing the total to over 321,000.

If the data in this report is correct, Mexico's death toll would be higher than Brazil's and would place the country as second worst hit in the world, following the United States.

 

 

47 min ago

Covid-19 variants aren’t the only reason for a spike in US cases, expert says 

From CNN’s Naomi Thomas

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the United States National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CBS’s Face the Nation Sunday that while Covid-19 variants are playing a part in recent spikes in the number of cases, they’re not the only reason. 

“The variants are playing a part, but it is not completely the variants,” Fauci said. “What we’re likely seeing is because of things like Spring Break and pulling back on the mitigation methods that you’ve seen now several states have done that, I believe it’s premature.” 

Fauci added there is a risk that as numbers come down from a peak and reach a point where new case figures start to plateau, if "you stay at that plateau, you’re really in danger of a surge coming up, and unfortunately that’s what we’re starting to see.”  

Fauci said that the US “got stuck” at around 50,000 new cases per day and then went up to 60,000, something which he said is “really a risk.” It has been seen in the US and also in several European countries, he said. 

“That’s why we say it really is almost a race between getting people vaccinated and having this peak that we may want to see and we don’t want to see that,” he added. “And again, it isn’t just the variants. Variants we take seriously and are concerned, but it is not only the variants that are doing that.”

47 min ago

30 million people across the UK have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine

From CNN's Sarah Dean

A Carlisle man receives the AstraZeneca/Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine at the Penrith Auction Mart Vaccination Centre on March 25 in Penrith, England. Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

More than 30 million people across the United Kingdom have received a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as the NHS prepares to administer millions of second doses in the coming weeks, according to the UK Department of Health. 

Here's a look at who's received vaccinations in the UK so far:

  • More than 33 million jabs administered overall
  • Over 95% of people aged 60 and over have been vaccinated with first dose in England

Everyone over 50, or those who are clinically vulnerable are urged to come forward for vaccines as soon as possible, the department says.