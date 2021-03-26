Here's a state-by-state look at when everyone 16 and older can get vaccinated in the US

A health care worker prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in Charleston, West Virginia, on March 18. Stephen Zenner/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Most US states have announced plans to open up coronavirus vaccinations to everyone eligible under US Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization.

According to an official Twitter post from the White House's Covid-19 Response Team, three states have not yet announced whether they plan to start vaccinating everyone 16 and older by May 1:

Arkansas

New York

Wyoming

South Carolina previously has announced it won't reach that date, but plans to start on May 3.

Six states — Alaska, Mississippi, West Virginia, Utah, Georgia and Arizona — have already expanded coronavirus vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older, and a CNN analysis finds that at least 28 more plan to open up to people 16 and older by the end of April. Oklahomans 16 and older can get vaccinated through the Chickasaw Nation's vaccination program, but not yet through the state's program.

Here is the timeline for when those and other states have said they will open vaccination eligibility to the general public:

March 29: Oklahoma, Texas, Ohio, North Dakota, Louisiana

March 30: Minnesota

March 31: Indiana

April 1: Montana, Connecticut

April 2: New Hampshire

April 5: Michigan, Tennessee, Idaho, Iowa, Florida, Nevada

April 7: North Carolina

April 9: Missouri

April 12: Illinois, Kentucky

April 15: California

April 19: Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island

April 27: Maryland

April, no set date: New Mexico, Virginia, Colorado

May 1: Wisconsin, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, Nebraska, Kansas, Hawaii, Delaware, Alabama, New Jersey, Pennsylvania

May 3: South Carolina

For all states currently vaccinating anyone 16 and older, people ages 16 or 17 can only receive a Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, as it is the only option authorized for use in that population so far. The vaccines made by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are authorized for use in adults 18 and older.