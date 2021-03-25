Biden is expected to announce a new US vaccination goal today
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
President Biden is expected to announce his new vaccination goal today, according to two sources familiar with the plans. He will hold his first news conference at 1:15 p.m. ET.
Last week, Biden hinted he could double his original goal of 100 million shots in his first 100 days, which he cleared long before that date.
In recent days, Biden has consulted with his advisers and health experts on what a new, realistic goal would be and plans to announce it Thursday.
Biden said that if Americans continue to get vaccinated and follow health and safety guidelines, there is a "good chance" that family and friends will be able to celebrate the Fourth of July together in small groups.
The President directed states to make all adults eligible to get Covid-19 vaccines by May 1.
1 hr 27 min ago
The CDC is tracking a recent uptick in Covid-19 cases. Its chief says spring breakers and eased restrictions concern her
"What concerns me is the footage of what's happening in spring breakers, in people who are not continuing to implement prevention strategies while we get fully scaled up," CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House Covid-19 briefing.
And Walensky said that the latest Covid-19 data has her worried.
"Cases continue to increase slightly. The most recent seven-day average is nearly 55,000 per day, up about 3% from the prior seven-day average. The most recent seven-day average of new hospitalizations is about 4,600 per day and is similar to the data on Monday. And the latest seven-day average of deaths -- approximately 968 per day -- has also remained flat this week," Walensky said Wednesday.
"I continue to be worried about the latest data, and the apparent stall we are seeing in the trajectory of the pandemic," Walensky said. "CDC is watching these numbers very closely."
"One mistake after the other." How AstraZeneca went from pandemic hero to villain
From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz in London
After teaming up with Oxford University, AstraZeneca produced a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine in just nine months, a huge achievement that will help end the pandemic. But a series of missteps along the way has led to scathing criticism from policymakers and health officials, tarnishing the company's image as a hero of the coronavirus era.
The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker mistakenly gave some volunteers a half dose of the vaccine during clinical trials, and it has been criticized for omitting crucial information from its publicstatements. US regulators have questioned the accuracy of its vaccine data, and severe production delays in Europe have resulted in a political firestorm and a breakdown in relations with EU leaders.
"What we have with AstraZeneca is a company that is not straightforward, that cannot be relied upon," Philippe Lamberts, a Belgian member of the European Parliament, said in a radio interview with the BBC on Wednesday.
AstraZeneca's (AZN) failure to deliver tens of millions of promised doses to the European Union, which is struggling to roll out vaccination programs, led the bloc to impose export restrictions that have already prevented at least one shipment of vaccines to Australia. Leaders could move to make therestrictions even tighter Thursday.
Meanwhile, the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases expressed concerns earlier this week that AstraZeneca had presented "outdated" data from a trial of the vaccine's effectiveness. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the agency's director, called it "an unforced error" that could erode trust in a "very good vaccine."
AstraZeneca updated its data on Thursday, reporting that the trials showed its vaccine to be 76% effective in preventing Covid-19 symptoms. Earlier this week, it had said its shot was 79% effective. The rare rebuke from US regulators was a major blow to the company's credibility.
"They've made one mistake after the other," said Jeffrey Lazarus, head of the health systems research group at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health.
France's Macron admits failures in vaccine rollout amid surge in Covid-19 cases
From CNN’s Joseph Ataman and Saskya Vandoorne in Paris
French President Emmanuel Macron has admitted failures in the country's vaccination campaign and vowed to accelerate the rollout, days after the government was forced to impose new coronavirus restrictions to contain a surge of Covid-19 sweeping the country.
“We weren’t fast enough, strong enough on it,” Macron told Greek television channel ERT Wednesday, in a rare admission of failure regarding Europe���s vaccination efforts.
“We didn’t shoot for the stars as much as others. I think that should be a lesson for all of us. We were wrong to lack ambition, to lack the madness, to say, ‘It’s possible, let’s do it’,” Macron said.
“You can give that to the Americans, as early as the summer of 2020 they said: let’s pull out all the stops and do it. They had more ambition than us,” he said in the interview, “We didn’t think [the production of a vaccine]would happen that quickly.”
He added, “Everybody, all the experts said: Never in the history of mankind was a vaccine developed in less than a year.”
On Tuesday, the French president declared the vaccination campaign a “national priority,” promising to put the rollout at the heart of the country's Covid-19 battle.
As of Monday, 9.3% of the total French population had been partially vaccinated, according to Our World in Data.
Last week, French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced new coronavirus restrictions in 16 regions, including the greater Paris and Nice areas, as the country attempts to contain a third wave of infections.
Outdoor social gatherings of more than six people are now illegal in France, as part of efforts to contain the country’s Covid-19 outbreak, an interior ministry spokeswoman told CNN Thursday.
France’s interior minister Gerald Darmanin told police chiefs Wednesday to “be strict” with the rule of six, particularly in the 16 regions that are under lockdown lite, according to the spokeswoman.
But since the new year, Brazil has descended into its worst days of this pandemic so far. Daily death and case numbers have shattered previous records.
Brazil reached the grim milestone of more than 300,000 Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, a day after recoding more than 3,000 fatalities -- its deadliest day of the pandemic so far, health ministry data shows.
In response to the mounting death toll, Brazil's health ministry has moved the goalposts for recording fatalities.
"After a record number of deaths registered on Monday, the Ministry of Health changed the criteria for the registration of deaths due to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome in the Sivep Gripe system yesterday, causing the addition of deaths by Covid-19 in the state of Sao Paulo to plummet today," Sao Paulo’s government said Wednesday on their official website.
Amid the surge, a worrying pattern has emerged -- more young people seem to be getting severely ill and dying from Covid-19, doctors tell CNN.
The question is why: Is a new variant infecting more young people and making them sicker? Are young people behaving in ways that make them more likely to become infected? Could it be some combination of both?
India detects new 'double mutant' variant as Covid-19 cases spike, raising fears of a second wave
From CNN's Jessie Yeung and Esha Mitra
India has discovered a new "double mutant" variant of Covid-19, as the country struggles to contain a spike in cases that's raising fears of a second wave.
"VOCs (variants of concern) and a new double mutant variant have been found in India," the country's Ministry of Health said in a news release on Wednesday, adding that "genomic sequencing and epidemiological studies are continuing to further analyze the situation."
A "double mutant" variant is a virus strain that carries two mutations. It's not yet clear how many infections have been linked to this double mutant variant, or whether the strain is any more dangerous, but the ministry said "such mutations confer immune escape and increased infectivity."
According to the ministry, the number of known cases linked to the double mutation was not high enough to explain the current nationwide surge in infections,
India recorded 53,476 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday -- the highest single-day rise in five months. The last time the daily count was this high was October 23, according to a CNN tally of figures from the Ministry of Health.
New AstraZeneca report says vaccine was 76% effective in preventing Covid-19 symptoms
From CNN Health's Maggie Fox
Drug giant AstraZeneca updated its data on how well its coronavirus vaccine works, saying late Wednesday the vaccine showed 76% efficacy against symptomatic coronavirus disease and 100% efficacy against severe or critical disease or the need for hospitalization.
The vaccine was 85% effective in preventing symptoms in volunteers 65 and older, the company said.
The numbers are not terribly different from data the company released in a statement Monday. On Monday, AstraZeneca said its Covid-19 vaccine showed 79% efficacy against symptomatic disease and 100% efficacy against severe disease and hospitalization.
As with Monday's data, the company has released them via news release and not in a peer-reviewed report or as a formal submission for US Food and Drug Administration review.
"The primary analysis is consistent with our previously released interim analysis, and confirms that our COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective in adults, including those aged 65 years and over. We look forward to filing our regulatory submission for Emergency Use Authorization in the US and preparing for the rollout of millions of doses across America," Mene Pangalos, executive vice president for biopharmaceuticals research for the company, said in a statement.
Concerns raised in US: On Tuesday, the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) that reviews data from multiple Covid-19 vaccine candidates expressed concern over AstraZeneca's announcements on its latest findings, and, unusually, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases publicly announced those concerns.
"The DSMB expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data," the NIAID, which has helped AstraZeneca run trials in the US, said. "We urge the company to work with the DSMB to review the efficacy data and ensure the most accurate, up-to-date efficacy data be made public as quickly as possible."
Iowa, Louisiana and Washington become latest states to expand Covid-19 vaccines to over 16s
From CNN’s Ashley Ahn, Jacqueline Howard, and Virginia Langmaid
Five states have expanded coronavirus vaccine eligibility to anyone age 16 and older, and at least 22 more plan to open up to people 16 and older by the end of April.
Alaska opened up vaccinations to anyone 16 and older on March 9, Mississippi on March 16, West Virginia expanded on March 22, and Utah and state-run sites in certain Arizona counties opened on March 24. People aged 16 and older in Oklahoma can get vaccinated through the Chickasaw Nation’s vaccination program, but not yet through the state’s program.
As of Wednesday, Louisiana, Iowa and Washington are the latest states to announce plans to expand coronavirus vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older, announcing on Wednesday they will expand vaccinations in late March, early April and May, respectively.
For all states currently vaccinating anyone 16 and older, people ages 16 or 17 can only receive a Pfizer vaccine, as it is the only option authorized for use in that population so far. Moderna’s and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines are authorized for use in adults 18 and older.