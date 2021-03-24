Germany records more than 75,000 Covid-related deaths, as Easter lockdown looms

Germany has passed the grim milestone of 75,000 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, data from the country's public health agency published Wednesday shows.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) coronavirus dashboard, 248 people died in a span of 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 75,212.

Germany is struggling with a surge of new coronavirus cases, RKI data shows 15,813 new infections for Wednesday, 2,378 more than a week earlier.

Easter lockdown: The German government has imposed tough new anti-pandemic restrictions, including a hard lockdown over the Easter holidays. Germany has also extended general lockdown measures until April 18.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will discuss the situation with state premiers in a video conference on Wednesday, a government spokesperson said..

This comes after harsh criticism of the Easter lockdown and frustrations over the slow vaccine rollout in the country.