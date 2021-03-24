Merkel says confusion over Easter restrictions were ‘singularly and alone my mistake’
By CNN's Stephanie Halasz and Angela Dewan
Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was rescinding an order to label the Thursday and Saturday before Easter “rest days," amid criticism of a tough five-day lockdown announced for the Easter holiday.
The change means businesses will no longer be forced to close on the Thursday and Saturday, though other restrictions on social contact and gatherings will remain. Businesses will be closed as usual on the public holidays of Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.
Germany is currently battling a surge in infections.
Her initial orders were based on good intentions, Merkel said at a hastily organized press conference at the German Chancellery Wednesday, acknowledging the changes needed weren’t possible with such little notice.
Merkel asked the nation for forgiveness and said the confusion over the Easter lockdown was “singularly and alone my mistake.”
37 min ago
Poland reports highest number of Covid-19 deaths and cases since start of the pandemic
From CNN's Antonia Mortensen in Milan, Italy
Poland on Wednesday reported the highest number of daily deaths since the start of the pandemic, registering 575 new fatalities, according to figures announced by its health ministry.
The country also recorded 29,978 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, one of the highest daily tallies since the start of the pandemic.
Poland has reported a total of 2,120,671 Covid-19 cases and 50,340 Covid-19 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the health ministry.
17 min ago
More US states expanding coronavirus vaccine eligibility to general population
From CNN’s Ashley Ahn, Jacqueline Howard, and Virginia Langmaid
Five US states have expanded coronavirus vaccine eligibility to anyone aged 16 and older, and at least 20 more plan to do so by the end of April.
List of states: Alaska opened up vaccinations to anyone aged 16 and older on March 9, while Mississippi and West Virginia did so on March 16 and March 22 respectively. Utah and state-run sites in certain Arizona counties expanded eligibility on March 24. Oklahomans ahed 16 and older can get vaccinated through the Chickasaw Nation’s vaccination program, but not yet through the state’s program.
For all states currently vaccinating anyone aged 16 and older, people aged 16 or 17 can only receive a Pfizer vaccine, as it is the only option authorized for use in that population so far. Moderna’s and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines are authorized for use in those aged 18 and older.
Timeline for other states: Below is the timeline for when those and some other states have said they will open vaccination eligibility to all people aged 16 and older:
March 25: Georgia
March 29: Oklahoma, Texas, Ohio, North Dakota
April 1: Montana
April 5: Connecticut, Michigan, Tennessee
April 9: Missouri
April 12: Illinois
April 19: Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island
April 26: Idaho
April 27: Maryland
April, no set date: New Mexico, Virginia, Iowa
May 1: Wisconsin, Oregon, South Dakota
May 3: South Carolina
May or later: California, Nebraska, Kansas, Hawaii, New Hampshire, Delaware
29 min ago
Second French minister hospitalized as ICUs are overrun
From CNN’s Joseph Ataman and Saskya Vandoorne in Paris
France’s Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot was admitted to hospital after contracting Covid-19, her spokesperson told CNN Wednesday, the second government minister hospitalized with the virus this week. The 74-year-old had received her first dose of the vaccine on March 17.
Labor Minister Élisabeth Borne, 59, was hospitalized with Covid-19 on Monday and was discharged on Wednesday, according to a ministry press release.
“I am relieved,” Borne tweeted as she left hospital. She tested positive for the virus on March 1.
Covid lockdown: France is in the throes of a third wave of the coronavirus, with new lockdown restrictions implemented in 16 areas last Friday.
Non-essential businesses have been closed in the most impacted areas of France, where people have been forbidden to go further than 10km from their home or travel between regions without a valid reason.
The new measures are less restrictive than those imposed in March and November of last year, Prime Minister Jean Castex acknowledged when he announced them last week.
“Very clearly, the messages haven’t got through. The confusion of the weekend has led to more distrust,” Jean-François Timsit, ICU chief at the Paris’ Bichat hospital, said on France Inter radio on Wednesday, referring to backtracking over travel permits as he criticized the complicated nature of the restrictions.
“We should have put the brakes on earlier," he added in the interview.
Recalling that positive Covid-19 cases now could require hospitalization in the coming weeks, Timsit said: “The next month is going to be hellish.”
“We’ve got several difficult weeks ahead of us,” French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on BFMTV Wednesday morning, adding: “Covid is once again taking a kind of expansion, it is very worrying.”
Easter restrictions: The minister said in the interview that there will be no easing of restrictions for the Easter weekend, although church services will be allowed to go ahead outside of the night-time curfew. He also encouraged the French public “not to gather together overthe coming weekends.”
“We must limit them,” the minister said of Easter celebrations. “They must stay within the strict family intimacy of the home, of the apartment, and we should not receive friends, family, nor travel.”
1 hr 41 min ago
Bolsonaro surprises Brazilians with a sharp change in tone as country records its highest daily Covid-19 deaths
From journalist Fernanda Wenzel in Porto Alegre
In a sharp change in tone, President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday said his government will make this year "the year of vaccination for Brazilians."
In a three-minute announcement that aired on national radio and television, Bolsonaro sympathized with the families of Covid-19 victims and said Brazil will return to normalcy "very soon."
The President underlined that a coronavirus variant is posing a new challenge in the country and insisted that his government had always taken "important steps to fight both coronavirus and the economic chaos."
Bolsonaro claimed he has always been in favor of Covid-19 vaccines and recalled the contracts his government signed with Oxford-AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Pfizer, and Janssen. He had consistently affirmed that Brazil would adopt any vaccine approved by the country's regulator, he insisted, "and it was done."
He went on to say that Brazil will soon be self-sufficient in domestic production of vaccines. "We do not know for how long we will have to face this disease, but national production will guarantee that we can vaccinate Brazilians every year, regardless of the variants that may arise."
His announcement came the day Brazil recorded 3,251 new deaths due to Covid-19 -- its highest daily death toll since the pandemic began.
Background: The speech was a shift from the approach Bolsonaro has taken since the beginning of the outbreak. The President has never encouraged precautionary measures against Covid-19, such as the use of masks.
Last year, he prohibited the country's health ministry from buying the CoronaVac vaccine, calling it the "Chinese vaccine" and "Doria's vaccine," referring to Joao Doria, the governor of Sao Paulo and his political enemy. Bolsonaro himself hasn't yet been vaccinated against coronavirus and previously said he would not take a shot.
Bolsonaro has repeatedly opposed lockdowns and restrictive measures and has criticized governors and mayors for implementing them. He has also been seen greeting crowds of his supporters during the pandemic without wearing a mask and has advocated for drugs like hydroxychloroquine to treat the virus, which has no proven effectiveness in combatting Covid-19.
2 hr 5 min ago
Germany records more than 75,000 Covid-related deaths, as Easter lockdown looms
From CNNs Fred Pleitgen in Berlin
Germany has passed the grim milestone of 75,000 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, data from the country's public health agency published Wednesday shows.
According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) coronavirus dashboard, 248 people died in a span of 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 75,212.
Germany is struggling with a surge of new coronavirus cases, RKI data shows 15,813 new infections for Wednesday, 2,378 more than a week earlier.
Easter lockdown: The German government has imposed tough new anti-pandemic restrictions, including a hard lockdown over the Easter holidays. Germany has also extended general lockdown measures until April 18.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will discuss the situation with state premiers in a video conference on Wednesday, a government spokesperson said..
This comes after harsh criticism of the Easter lockdown and frustrations over the slow vaccine rollout in the country.
2 hr 42 min ago
A six-week decline in global Covid-19 deaths has stalled, according to the WHO
From CNN Health’s Lauren Mascarenhas
A six-week decline in global Covid-19 deaths has stalled, while cases have continued to rise for the fourth consecutive week, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported Tuesday, citing figures received Sunday.
WHO data showed nearly 3.3 million new coronavirus cases globally and 60,000 additional deaths in the week leading up to March 21.
Where the cases are: Brazil, the United States, India, France, and Italy had the highest numbers of new cases, according to the report. Regions in Europe and the Americas account for nearly 80% of all cases and deaths.
Covid variants: WHO has also reported a continued increase in Covid-19 variants of concern around the world.
The report said the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the UK, the B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa, and the P.1 variant first identified in Brazil demonstrated increased transmissibility “and a veracity to rapidly replace other circulating strains.”
The B.1.1.7 variant has now been identified in 125 countries, the B.1.351 variant has been identified in 75 and the P.1 variant has been identified in 41, according to the report.
Limitations: WHO noted that there are limitations in the virus surveillance and sequencing capacity of some countries, and there may be differences in which virus samples are prioritized for sequencing.
“WHO continues to advocate for strengthening surveillance and sequencing capacity,” the report stated.
The report also highlighted the importance of reducing transmission in preventing increasing virus mutation.
3 hr 12 min ago
CDC investigates cases of people who get Covid-19 after having been vaccinated
From CNN Health’s Keri Enriquez
Cases of people who developed Covid-19 after vaccination are "expected" and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is tracking that data as more people get vaccinated, a CDC official told CNN on Tuesday.
The official said it’s important to study and genetically sequence “breakthrough” infections amid concerns that new variants might evade the immune protection offered by vaccines.
“We are tracking and looking at sequencing those vaccine breakthrough cases to see what are the similarities of the cases,” the CDC official told CNN.
The checks are “timely” because more people are getting vaccinated.
Current CDC guidance says that vaccination status shouldn’t affect treatment for Covid-19, but that health care providers and local health departments are encouraged to request the specimen be held and to report the case to their state health department.
CDC will work with the state health department to collect information about the case.
It also asks patients to report post-vaccination infections to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS.
The Department of Health and Human Services has previously established an interagency effort to research emerging variants and monitor how they could affect vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.
The CDC official told CNN that the agencies are working together to analyze any variants that might be disproportionately causing infection among vaccinated people and will eventually issue guidance as data is gathered.
The official underscored that vaccine trials have been designed to show protection against symptomatic disease but not necessarily asymptomatic infection and transmission.
The CDC lists a number of “variants of concern” it is monitoring for their potential to spread more easily or evade antibodies. However, none rise to the agency’s highest level, a “variant of high consequence”; this would signify that our methods to combat the variant have “significantly reduced effectiveness.”
3 hr 28 min ago
Brazil records its highest daily Covid-19 deaths, posts more than 3,000 fatalities for first time
From journalist Fernanda Wenzel in Porto Alegre and Natalie Gallon in Sao Paulo
Brazil on Tuesday recorded 3,251 new deaths due to Covid-19 -- its highest daily death toll since the pandemic began and the first time it has posted more than 3,000 coronavirus-related deaths in a day, according to the country’s health ministry.
Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll now stands at 298,676, with the previous record for daily deaths coming only last week. Brazil has the second-highest total Covid-19 death toll in the world.
Additionally, 82,493 new coronavirus cases were also reported across the country, bringing the total cases reported in Brazil to 12,130,019.