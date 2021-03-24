CDC director says she's worried about latest US Covid-19 data and the pandemic's possible trajectory

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on March 18, in Washington, DC. Susan Walsh/Pool/Getty Images

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Wednesday that the latest Covid-19 data in the United States has her worried.

"Cases continue to increase slightly. The most recent seven-day average is nearly 55,000 per day, up about 3% from the prior seven-day average. The most recent seven-day average of new hospitalizations is about 4,600 per day and is similar to the data on Monday. And the latest seven-day average of deaths — approximately 968 per day — has also remained flat this week," Walensky said during a White House virtual briefing on Wednesday.

"I continue to be worried about the latest data, and the apparent stall we are seeing in the trajectory of the pandemic," Walensky said. "CDC is watching these numbers very closely."

Walensky added, "We have made such extraordinary progress in the last several weeks, and if we choose to invest in prevention right now, we will ultimately come out of this pandemic faster and with fewer lives lost."

She applauded the pace of Covid-19 vaccinations in the United States.

"I've been so impressed by the pace of vaccination," Walensky said during the briefing.

“So many Americans have embraced vaccination and have chipped in with their families and communities to help others get vaccinated," Walensky said. "We are now vaccinating between 16 and 20 million people a week — and this means that we are closer to resuming activities we love to do with those we care about the most."

