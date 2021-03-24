World
CDC director says she's worried about latest US Covid-19 data and the pandemic's possible trajectory

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on March 18, in Washington, DC. Susan Walsh/Pool/Getty Images

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Wednesday that the latest Covid-19 data in the United States has her worried.

"Cases continue to increase slightly. The most recent seven-day average is nearly 55,000 per day, up about 3% from the prior seven-day average. The most recent seven-day average of new hospitalizations is about 4,600 per day and is similar to the data on Monday. And the latest seven-day average of deaths — approximately 968 per day — has also remained flat this week," Walensky said during a White House virtual briefing on Wednesday.

"I continue to be worried about the latest data, and the apparent stall we are seeing in the trajectory of the pandemic," Walensky said. "CDC is watching these numbers very closely."

Walensky added, "We have made such extraordinary progress in the last several weeks, and if we choose to invest in prevention right now, we will ultimately come out of this pandemic faster and with fewer lives lost."

She applauded the pace of Covid-19 vaccinations in the United States.

"I've been so impressed by the pace of vaccination," Walensky said during the briefing.

“So many Americans have embraced vaccination and have chipped in with their families and communities to help others get vaccinated," Walensky said. "We are now vaccinating between 16 and 20 million people a week — and this means that we are closer to resuming activities we love to do with those we care about the most."

More than 1.3 million educators have been vaccinated in the US, CDC director says

A nurse practitioner administers a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic for Catholic school education workers including elementary school teachers and staff at a vaccination site at Loyola Marymount University (LMU) on March 8, 2021 in Los Angeles. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky touted “substantial progress” toward vaccinating the nation’s educators Wednesday as the Biden administration’s deadline to get school staff vaccinated by the end of the month approaches.

“We've been working hard with our federal retail pharmacy program to vaccinate K through 12 teachers, staff, and childcare workers throughout the month of March. Our pharmacy partners now report they have vaccinated more than 1.3 million educators, staff and childcare workers, about 566,000 of those were just in the last week,” Walensky said.

She continued, “This is substantial progress towards our goal of getting our teachers and school staff vaccinated by the end of March.”

There were about 3.7 million teachers in the fall of 2020, per the National Center for Education Statistics.

This progress comes as the Department of Education is set to hold a summit on the safe reopening of schools Wednesday afternoon, with President Biden expected to announce $81 billion in funding for states toward supporting reopening measures via the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill.

“During the summit, we will continue the important dialogue of school reopening and hear firsthand experience from school administrators, teachers, staff, and students about how they have been able to successfully get back to in person learning,” Walensky said.

Study confirms remdesivir shortens Covid-19 illness

Vials of the drug Remdesivir are displayed during a press conference at the University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE) in Hamburg, northern Germany, on April 8, 2020 Ulrich Perrey/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

The antiviral drug remdesivir shortens the duration of illness even among non-White patients, who have a higher risk of severe disease, doctors reported Wednesday.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, adds to evidence the drug can relieve the burden of coronavirus illness, even if it’s not a cure.

Remdesivir, sold under the brand name Veklury, was approved in October. It was the first drug to get full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for use in treating Covid-19.

“Receipt of remdesivir was associated with faster clinical improvement in a cohort of predominantly non-White patients,” Dr. Brian Garibaldi of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and colleagues wrote in their report. Garibaldi was among the team of doctors who treated then-President Trump for a coronavirus infection last year. 

The team looked at the records of 2,483 patients with Covid-19 treated in the Johns Hopkins system. Of those, 342 received remdesivir, and 184 of these patients also received corticosteroids.

And while patients given remdesivir were less likely to die, the findings on this were not statistically significant, the team said. 

Only very ill patients got remdesivir – those with low oxygen levels and indications of organ damage.

“Our study included a much higher percentage of patients from underrepresented minority groups than previous remdesivir clinical trials. Approximately 80% of patients in our cohort were non-White individuals compared with 30% to 47% in clinical trials,” the team wrote.

“Because underrepresented minority groups have shouldered a disproportionate burden during the COVID-19 pandemic but have not been widely represented in clinical trials, our results provide important evidence that receipt of remdesivir is associated with decreased time to clinical improvement in these populations," they wrote.

 

Covid-19 vaccine demand may be next challenge as more states expand eligibility

A registered nurse measures a vaccine dose at a community COVID-19 vaccination clinic on March 23, 2021 in Severn, Maryland.  Win McNamee/Getty Images

As more states expand coronavirus vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older in the general population, local health officials are growing concerned that demand may become more of a challenge than supply.  

It could happen within the next four to six weeks, Lori Tremmel Freeman, chief executive officer of the National Association of County and City Health Officials, told CNN on Wednesday morning. 

“We will get to the point pretty quickly where we're saying, ‘OK now we're into the really hard phase of this where we're down to the population that is not so willing to get the vaccine,’ ” Freeman said. 

“That’s important to think about in the context of — how far have we really gotten towards overall blanketing the country with vaccine uptake? And how far off are we in terms of the herd immunity component? Because it's that last mile of people that are hesitant that will be challenging,” Freeman said. “It will happen, I think, pretty quickly. We'll be thinking, talking, putting effort on this within the next four to six weeks.” 
Iraq reports highest number of Covid-19 cases since start of pandemic

Iraqi health personnel work at a mobile Covid-19 testing unit at Baghdad's Shorja market on February 22. Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP/Getty Images

Iraq has reported the highest daily cases since the start of the pandemic after 6,051 Covid-19 daily cases were recorded on Wednesday, according to the country's Ministry of Health. 

The total number of cases in Iraq since the pandemic began is 809,092 as per government figures.

The ministry also recorded 29 new coronavirus related deaths, bringing the total number of recorded deaths in Iraq to 14,095 since the start of the pandemic. 

There are currently 67,526 Covid-19 patients hospitalized across the county, among them 476 cases in ICUs.

The Iraqi government announced an easing of lockdown restrictions last week saying the country faced economic challenges during the lockdown.

"We must rethink our approach in confronting coronavirus, without impacting people's livelihood and their economy," Iraqi government spokesman Hassna Nadhim said during a press conference last week.

Current restrictions: The country now has a lockdown on Fridays and Saturdays instead of Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The daily curfew has been reduced by one hour, and is now between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. local, while malls, shops, restaurants, and cafes were reopened on March 22 under strict health measures.

European Union proposes tighter Covid-19 vaccine export controls

EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis speaks at a press conference in Brussels, Belgium, on March 24. Stephanie Lecocq/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

The European Union has proposed tighter controls on the export of Covid-19 vaccine doses, EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis announced on Wednesday.

The new rules would most likely affect countries with higher vaccination rates than the EU, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

The tougher export controls would see vaccine shipments assessed based on the destination country's rate of vaccinations and vaccine exports.

 Going forward, the European Commission and member states will consider two additional elements: reciprocity and proportionality, Dombrovskis said.

"If a country of destination which has a large production capacity restricts its own exports of vaccines or substances, either by law or by other means, it may be appropriate to consider whether exports to this country are justified," he said.

 "The second element is proportionality, which means finding the right balance. Member states of the Commission will consider the conditions prevailing in the country of destination — in particular, epidemiological situation, its vaccination rate, and existing availability of Covid-19 vaccines," Dombrovskis continued.

The objective of the change is to "have more transparency on exports and obtain a full picture of what is happening outside the EU so as to avoid a possible circumvention of the rules," Dombrovskis said.

 Exports to low- and middle-income countries supplied through the COVAX scheme and exports to EU overseas countries and territories would not be affected because they have an unconditional exemption.

European leaders will meet on tomorrow and Friday to discuss this proposal and the wider coronavirus crisis in Europe. If signed off, the export mechanism would "apply until six weeks from its entry into force," the draft text said.

Uruguay announces new restrictive measures as Covid-19 cases surge 

A health worker conducts coronavirus tests at a homeless shelter in Montevideo, Uruguay, on February 4. Matilde Campodonico/AP

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou announced new restrictive measures that will be in place until April 12 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Public offices will be closed except for essential services and in-person learning for all levels of education will also be suspended. Clubs, gyms, amateur sports, public shows, parties and social events will also be suspended, and restaurants and bars will close at midnight. “Free shops” on the border with Brazil, duty free shops where Brazilians shop to resell in their cities, will also be closed. 

“If the free shops are a hub (for risks), well we close them” said Uruguay’s President at a news conference on Tuesday night.

Uruguay’s neighbor Brazil is one of the world’s worst affected countries by the pandemic, with intensive care units overwhelmed, cases rising, and some essential medical supplies running low. It has the second highest number of cases of the virus and deaths, only exceeded by the United States.

The President also said the number of ICU beds in the country will be increased with 35 additional beds to the private sector, 10 to the military hospital and 84 to the public sector.

“Stay in your bubble, stay with your close family,” Lacalle said.

Uruguay set a record for new cases and deaths on Monday with 2,700 new cases and 19 new deaths. Also, on Monday, health authorities said 24 cases of the Brazilian P.1 variant were detected in the country. The country also set a record on the same day for number of active cases- 14,418 and a record for number of people in ICU – 188.

On Tuesday, the country recorded 1,801 new cases of the virus for a total of 86,007 cases since the pandemic began, according to the country’s health ministry. Also, on Tuesday, 16 additional virus-related deaths were recorded bringing the total death toll to 827.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) highlighted a surge in cases in Uruguay, at its weekly press conference on Tuesday. PAHO Director Dr. Carissa Etienne said Uruguay has reported more than 1,000 cases per day several times in the past few weeks “which is alarming given the size of the country.”

The current population of Uruguay is 3,482,469 as of March 24, 2021, based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data.

Belgium will close schools and non-essential shops starting Saturday

Belgium will close schools until April 19, but nursery schools will stay open and exams will be taken, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said Wednesday.

Non-essential shops and hairdressers will close as of Saturday until April 24, de Croo said. 

Speaking at a news conference in Brussels, de Croo said the British variant had now become dominant in the country and “we are in a new phase of the pandemic.” 

He said infections had doubled within the last two weeks. 

Non-essential shops can only take appointments for shoppers to enter, “no more fun-shopping in a group,” he said. 

The maximum of people able to meet up outside goes to four from six previously.

Working from home will be monitored more tightly, de Croo said.

He warned border patrols would be heightened during the upcoming Easter holidays.

Biden will announce $81 billion in state funding for school reopenings

US President Joe Biden walks to Marine One at the White House on March 16. Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images

President Biden is set to announce $81 billion in funding for school reopenings Wednesday, part of the administration’s efforts toward getting the majority of schools opened in his first 100 days in office.

During a summit on school reopening hosted by the Department of Education, Biden will announce the release of funding from the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package aimed at schools that will be released to all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

The funds, the Department of Education said in a statement, will “support their efforts to get students back in the classroom safely for in person learning, keep schools open once students are back, and address the academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs of all students.”

The Covid relief package included $122 billion in relief for Pre-K to 12 schools, and two-thirds of those funds totaling $81 billion, “will be made available to states immediately.”

The additional one-third of funding, the department said, “will become available after states submit the plans they are developing and implementing for using (emergency relief) funds to safely reopen schools and meet the needs of students to the Department.”

The Department of Health and Human Services is also investing an additional $10 billion for screening testing for schools, the statement said.