Concerns about AstraZeneca vaccine data don't seem to be related to safety, WHO says 

Ulrich Baumgarten/Getty Images/FILE

The concerns raised about AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine efficacy data don't seem to be related to safety, the World Health Organization (WHO) told CNN in a statement Tuesday.

AstraZeneca announced Monday that US trial data on its Covid-19 vaccine showed 79% efficacy against symptomatic disease and 100% efficacy against severe disease and hospitalization. It was a news release and not the official release of data to be used by the US Food and Drug Administration in determining whether to grant emergency use authorization for the vaccine.

In a statement released Tuesday, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) highlighted concerns raised by the trial's Data and Safety Monitoring Board that AstraZeneca used outdated information from the trial.

“As we understand it, the NIAID concerns seem related to efficacy data, not safety,” WHO said. “WHO has neither seen the data from the AZ clinical trials in the US, nor specifics about NIAID concerns.”

WHO said its emergency use listings and advisory group recommendations for AstraZeneca vaccines from SKBio and Serum Institute of India stand.

“We will look forward to the scientific review of the clinical trials in the US, Chile, and Peru,” WHO added.