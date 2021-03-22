Brazil's health system remains near collapse amid coronavirus surge

Medical staff members transport a patient on a stretcher at the Pedro DellAntonia Sports Complex field hospital in Santo Andre, Brazil, on March 11. Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Brazil reported Sunday that intensive care units in 25 out of 27 states are at least 80% full.

Of those, 14 have an ICU occupancy of over 90%, meaning they are overwhelmed or on the verge of collapse.

Two states in the south, Rio Grande do Sul and Mato Grosso do Sul, have reached capacity of over 100%.

No states have ICU occupancy rates below 70%, and only two have occupancy below 80% -- Amazonas with 77.6% and Roraima with 72%.

Over the past week, Brazil’s Health Ministry has reported two of the highest numbers of new cases in a 24-hour period since January, topping well over 90,000 new daily cases on those two occasions.

COVAX doses arrive: The first batch of Covid-19 vaccines sent through the COVAX program arrived in Brazil on Sunday, the country's communication minister Fabio Faria announced on Twitter.

"In this first batch, there are 1,022,400 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford immunizer. Another 1.9 million doses are expected to be released by the end of the month," Faria said.

The contract signed between the federal government and the World Health Organization estimates that 42.5 million doses will be delivered by the end of the year. So far, it's established that the first 9.1 million doses will be the AstraZeneca vaccine, shipped through the end of May.

