A doctor waits at the door of a booth in a vaccination center in Nuremberg, southern Germany on March 18. Christof Stache/AFP/Getty Images

Germany reported 17,482 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the country's disease control agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), said Friday.

The single-day infections are 5,000 more than what was reported one week ago. The country's total caseload now stands at 2,629,750.

On Friday, 226 virus-related fatalities were reported, bringing the total death toll to 74,358.

A study by the RKI found the variant first discovered in the United Kingdom is now found in over 70% of cases.

On Thursday evening, Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn announced the country would resume the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday.