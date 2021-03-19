World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Nectar Gan, CNN

Published 3:49 AM ET, Fri March 19, 2021
2 min ago

Germany's Covid-19 cases rise as country resumes AstraZeneca vaccinations

From CNN’s Claudia Otto in Berlin

A doctor waits at the door of a booth in a vaccination center in Nuremberg, southern Germany on March 18.
A doctor waits at the door of a booth in a vaccination center in Nuremberg, southern Germany on March 18. Christof Stache/AFP/Getty Images

Germany reported 17,482 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the country's disease control agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), said Friday.

The single-day infections are 5,000 more than what was reported one week ago. The country's total caseload now stands at 2,629,750.

On Friday, 226 virus-related fatalities were reported, bringing the total death toll to 74,358.

A study by the RKI found the variant first discovered in the United Kingdom is now found in over 70% of cases.

On Thursday evening, Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn announced the country would resume the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday. 

“The goal is to be able to start vaccination with AstraZeneca in many vaccination centers during the course of the day,” Spahn said. 
7 min ago

Seoul denies mandatory testing for foreign workers is discriminatory, despite concerns

From CNN’s Yoonjung Seo, Jake Kwon, and David Hawley in Seoul, South Korea

The Seoul government has defended its new measure requiring all foreign workers in the city to undergo mandatory Covid-19 tests, denying criticism of discrimination.

Song Eun-cheol, an official of the South Korean capital, said in a briefing Friday that the measure was imposed to curb the surge of Covid-19 infections among foreigners. 

He said the proportion of foreign residents among confirmed Covid-19 cases in Seoul jumped from 2.2% from late last year to 6.3% currently, and that several large infection clusters in the greater Seoul area are of great concern.

The mandatory testing order was made partly because many foreign workers, especially unregistered ones, are reluctant to be tested, weakening the measures to prevent the virus, he claimed. 

“I ask people’s participation and think of this as a measure to protect individual’s safety rather than discrimination,” Song said.

He also confirmed the government has heard from multiple foreign embassies in Seoul that are concerned about the order, and will review and consider their points. When asked about the number of countries that have appealed against this decision, he would not specify. 

Responses to the measure:

  • The US Embassy in Seoul has raised concerns with the South Korean government over testing of foreigners but encouraged its citizens in country to abide by mandatory Covid testing of foreign workers. 
  • An Australian Embassy spokesperson told CNN: “We have expressed our concerns to, and are in close contact with, local and national government officials.” 
  • In a video released on Twitter Thursday, UK ambassador to South Korea, Simon Smith, said the British Embassy has made clear to the Seoul and Gyeonggi province governments that it believes the measures are not fair, proportionate or likely to be effective. Smith also said the embassy raised this issue with the Korean National Human Rights Commission as a matter of urgency. But he still advised British workers in Seoul and other areas to get tested to avoid fines while the embassy continues to argue for a review of the decision.
  • Seoul National University requested cancellation of the mandatory testing order for foreign workers, the school said in a news release Friday. The university said it deems the measure to be a "discriminatory action against foreigners" which "violates constitutional rights for equality."

Some context: In a briefing Thursday, Seoul city's top health official Park Yoo-mi said there were about 60,000 registered foreign workers in the city as of the end of 2020 according to the Justice Ministry.

10 min ago

Sao Paulo reports first Covid-19 patient to die while waiting for an ICU bed

From CNN's Marcia Reverdosa in Sao Paulo 

A 22-year-old Brazilian man died from Covid-19 while waiting for an ICU bed in Sao Paulo, the city’s mayor Bruno Covas said during a news conference Thursday.

The man was admitted to a local hospital on the night of March 11 and died from the virus on March 13. The ICU bed became available a day after he died, according to Covas.

"He died 46 hours after entering the hospital," Covas said, adding that he "was only 22 years old. This shows how the profile of the [Covid-19] patients is changing."

Brazil has faced a surge in infections this month. On Thursday, Sao Paulo city reached an ICU occupancy rate of 88%, according to the state’s health authorities. The level is close to what the city saw at the height of its first wave of infections in June 2020.

As of Thursday, 395 people are still waiting for an ICU bed in Sao Paulo, according to Covas.

"The city, which has never stopped, needs to stop. So that we don't have more cases like this, of people who are not admitted [to the ICU] due to lack of beds," said Covas.

Lack of medical supplies: Brazil's recent surge in infections is not only causing a shortage of ICU beds throughout the country, but also leading to a lack of critical supplies and medications for patients in those units.

The National Front of Mayors (FNP) sent a letter to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and the Health Ministry Thursday asking for "immediate measures" from the federal government, including sedation medications and oxygen for intubated patients with Covid-19 and other illnesses. 

According to FNP, mayors are asking for help to prevent "the tragic and cruel scenes recently witnessed in Manaus." The largest city in the state of Amazonas experienced major oxygen shortages in January.

The organization of mayors represents 412 cities accounting for 61% of Brazil's population.

9 min ago

Coronavirus spread on flight, in hotel corridor, New Zealand study finds

From CNN's Amanda Sealy and Maggie Fox

The coronavirus spread on an international flight, in a hotel corridor and then to household contacts despite efforts to isolate and quarantine patients, New Zealand researchers reported Thursday.

Careful genomic tracing confirmed the spread of the virus among nine patients and shows how people can infect one another despite careful efforts, the researchers reported in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.

One of those infected had spent 14 days in quarantine after being evacuated on a chartered 747 jet from India to New Zealand last September and had tested negative twice. 

Others appear to have become infected on the flight, even though it was only a third full and passengers were spaced apart from one another. All passengers were required to wear face masks for the duration of the flight.

