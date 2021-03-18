Health care workers help Covid-19 patients in the intensive treatment unit of Health Sciences University Kanuni Training and Research Hospital in Trabzon, Turkey, on March 15. Hakan Burak Altunoz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Turkey on Wednesday reported 18,912 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours -- the country's highest daily caseload this year, according to its health ministry.

Turkey has so far reported more than 2.9 million cases and a total of 29,696 related deaths, with 73 new fatalities announced on Wednesday, the ministry said.

Turkey's highest single-day increase in infections since the pandemic began was in early December, when it recorded more than 33,000 daily infections.

The country is facing a resurge in infections following the easing of its Covid-19 restrictions earlier this month, including reopening restaurants and partially reopening schools.

About 12 million doses of the Chinese-made Sinovac coronavirus vaccine have so far been administered in Turkey, with frontline health workers and people over 65 years old prioritized.