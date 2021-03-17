World
1 hr 12 min ago

Biden administration announces $2.25 billion initiative to take on Covid-19 health equity issues

From CNN’s Jen Christensen

The Biden administration announced Wednesday a new $2.25 billion initiative to address health equity issues related to Covid-19.

The grant, funded through the US Department of Health and Human Services, will expand health services to help reduce Covid-19-related health disparities. 

The money will fund programs to improve and increase access to testing and contact tracing among vulnerable populations, including communities of color and among people who live in rural communities. These communities have been underserved and are at higher risk for more severe Covid-19 disease. 

Money will also be used to improve infection control and will help fund partner programs that can advance health equity and better address the social determinants of health that make Covid-19 a much bigger challenge for these communities.

“Everyone in America should have equal opportunity to be as healthy as possible,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a statement. “This investment will be monumental in anchoring equity at the center of our nation’s COVID-19 response—and is a key step forward in bringing resources and focus to health inequities that have for far too long persisted in our country.”

The grant funding will be provided over two years.

1 hr 15 min ago

Nearly 1 in 8 Americans fully vaccinated, according to latest CDC data

From CNN's Deidre McPhillips

Larry Green receives his second dose of the Moderna vaccine at a church in Los Angeles on Friday.
Larry Green receives his second dose of the Moderna vaccine at a church in Los Angeles on Friday. Mario Tama/Getty Images

More than 113 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the US, according to data published Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

The CDC reported that 113,037,627 total doses have been administered, about 77% of the 147,590,615 doses delivered. 

That’s about 2.3 million more administered doses reported since yesterday, for a new record seven-day average of nearly 2.5 million doses per day. The seven-day average of reported doses administered has now topped 2 million per day for more than two weeks. If vaccine administration continues at this pace, 100 million doses will have been administered under the Biden administration a few days sooner than their goal of day 60.  

About 22% of the US population – nearly 74 million people – have received at least one dose, and about 12% of the population – nearly 40 million people – are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been given on the day reported.

 

1 hr 40 min ago

Biden administration announces $150 million agreement to increase access to Covid-19 antibody treatments

From CNN's Jen Christensen

The US Department of Health and Human Services has signed a $150 million agreement to help people with Covid-19 access monoclonal antibody treatments.

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, the Biden administration’s lead on health equality task force, announced the deal during a White House Covid-19 briefing Wednesday.

Currently, there are three monoclonal antibody treatments authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration to help non-hospitalized patients with mild to moderate cases of Covid-19. One is made by Regeneron and the other two are made by Eli Lilly. The treatments have been formally recommended by the National Institutes of Health and by the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

“The positive impact of these treatments has become pretty clear,” Nunez-Smith said. “These treatments can make a huge difference in preventing them from developing severe illness from Covid.”

Although the treatments are free for Americans and the cost of administering them is covered by Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurance, they have been underutilized. The logistics of administering these treatments can be complicated.

“There is still work to do to make sure that these treatments are available and accessible to the highest-risk communities, those communities that have faced high burdens of Covid-19 over this past year,” Nunez-Smith said. 

The money will help the government get these therapies to additional sites. It will be used to fund additional equipment, education and outreach materials, and additional staffing at infusion centers.

2 hr 8 min ago

Brazil’s Covid-19 crisis is a "cautionary tale," health officials say

From CNN's Hira Humayun

Open graves are seen at the Vila Formosa Cemetery in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday. Vila Formosa, the biggest graveyard in Latin America, has seen its activity grow in the last few weeks due to the surge of deaths related to Covid-19.
Open graves are seen at the Vila Formosa Cemetery in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday. Vila Formosa, the biggest graveyard in Latin America, has seen its activity grow in the last few weeks due to the surge of deaths related to Covid-19. Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) officials addressed the Covid-19 crisis in Brazil at Wednesday’s virtual press briefing. PAHO Director Dr. Carissa Etienne called it a “cautionary tale that keeping this virus under control requires continuous attention by public health authorities and leaders to protect people and health systems alike” from the effects of the virus.

She said Brazil is now reporting the highest number of new infections in the region and the second highest daily death toll from the virus, in the world – with several areas of the country witnessing a record high number of infections and hospital beds that are nearly at capacity across more than half of Brazilian states

PAHO Incident Manager Dr. Sylvain Aldighieri said the situation in Brazil is the result of an increased transmission during the holiday period and later, Carnival. Two weeks after Christmas and two weeks after Carnival, spikes in cases were recorded.

“I’d like to highlight that during these two periods, the implementation of public health measures in Brazil was suboptimal in most of the territory.”

As of today, he said, transmission in Brazil is “very high” in all regions and is increasing at the same time in all regions. “This is the difference compared to the 2020 pandemic wave, what we have now- this simultaneous increase in all the regions of Brazil.”

Aldighieri cited Brazilian health ministry data saying as of Tuesday, all 27 of Brazil’s states plus the federal district were reporting an ICU occupancy rate of more than 75%, and 20 of the 27 were reporting more than 85% occupancy.

 

2 hr 12 min ago

We need to "flood the system" with cheap coronavirus tests, Fauci says

From CNN’s Maggie Fox

The US needs to make greater use of coronavirus tests to help control the pandemic, two top health officials said Wednesday.

Cheaper home tests would help schools and workplaces more safely open, they told a hearing of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

“For example, if we had widely available, inexpensive home testing, people could test themselves and stay home if they are infected. I am thinking schools, workplaces, and we could catch the disease early and prevent outbreaks,” Rep. Kim Schrier, a Democrat from Washington, who is a pediatrician, asked National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“I not only agree with that, Dr. Schrier, I actually have been saying that for months and months and months – that we should be literally flooding the system with easily accessible, cheap, not needing a prescription, point of care, highly sensitive and highly specific, that we could do just what you are saying. And that in fact, you are going to be seeing more of that soon,” Fauci said.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky agreed. “I too, have been saying that and writing about it, as well. We know in schools, we know now that we didn’t know then, than there is less transmission in schools among kids than among adults,” Walensky said. 

“I do believe that once we have teachers vaccinated that we can use testing in the schools – serial testing, cadence testing – to identify potential infections, asymptomatic infections, shut down clusters and keep our schools open.”

2 hr 13 min ago

Older children have highest Covid-19 test positivity rate in most states, according to CNN analysis

From CNN's Deidre McPhillips

In at least 34 states, Covid-19 test positivity rates are higher among older children between the ages of 12 and 17 than any other age group, according to a CNN analysis of the latest Covid-19 Community Profile Report published by the federal government.

On average, test positivity rates among the 12-17 age group were more than double state rates over the past week, the federal data shows. Three states did not have test positivity data by age group available.

Test positivity rates can give an indication of how widespread infection is and how it is spreading, but only if testing is broadly accessible and utilized. Among children, some say that fewer tests focused on symptomatic cases and known exposure may have driven higher positivity rates.

“Since the testing is so targeted, it stands to reason a higher proportion of the tests would be positive,” Zachary Clark, public information officer for the Idaho’s health department told CNN. 

In Idaho, the test positivity rate for the 12-17 age group was nearly 12% over the past week, the fifth highest in the country and about 60% higher than the state’s overall positivity rate of about 7%. The health department is working with the education department, school board association and governor to implement CDC guidance, he said.  

The federal Covid-19 Community Profile Report does not publish the number of tests reported by age group, and the US Department of Health and Human Services did not respond to CNN’s request for more information. 

However, HHS on Wednesday announced a $10 billion initiative to implement Covid-19 surveillance testing in schools across the country and upcoming guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on appropriate use of surveillance testing in schools and other communal settings. 

Last week, Danyelle McNeill, public information officer for Arkansas’s health department, told CNN that they have “no plans at this time to require routine, regular testing as screening of school kids,” despite a positivity rate among the 12-17 age group that was more than double the state rate.

However, many experts are supportive of more testing among children.

Schools should “absolutely” be testing more to help reduce community spread, says Gigi Gronvall, an immunologist and senior scholar with Johns Hopkins University.

“Lots of people thought it would be too much of a burden for children to do the self-swabbing, but children are resilient and able to learn,” she said.

In Colorado, rapid tests are already distributed to teachers, staff and select students. And some school districts encourage students and their families to test weekly through state-funded community sites, Brian Spencer, a spokesperson for the Colorado State Joint Information Center, told CNN.

But “testing isn’t going to be the only way out of here,” Gronvall says. “It needs to be testing plus masking plus improved air quality plus vaccination strategies.”

She says she hopes building a healthier infrastructure in schools is something that evolves past Covid-19. 

 “A holistic approach to reduce disease transmission in schools will make it a healthier environment for kids and help them learn better.”

 

2 hr 39 min ago

It's unclear when US will hit herd immunity, Fauci says

From CNN’s Maggie Fox

It’s not entirely clear when the United States will hit herd immunity against coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday.

Fauci and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, both pushed back against questions about herd immunity, saying much depended on how quickly Americans take vaccines. 

It’s also not clear when children can and will be vaccinated, said Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“Let’s just keep pushing to get as many people vaccinated as we possibly can. And as we do that, you will see the type of infection, the dynamics of the outbreak, get less and less and less, so whatever that time is – middle of the summer, end of the summer, early fall, we’ll be much, much better off than we are now,” Fauci told a hearing of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

2 hr 35 min ago

NIH director says it seems unlikely AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine causes clots

From CNN’s Naomi Thomas

A nurse administers the AstraZeneca vaccine to a patient in Melbourne on Wednesday.
A nurse administers the AstraZeneca vaccine to a patient in Melbourne on Wednesday. Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said on Wednesday that is seems “fairly unlikely” that the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is causing blood clots, and that he was surprised that so many countries have paused administration of the vaccine.

“Everything that I have heard so far – but we’re waiting for the European Medicines Agency report tomorrow – would indicate that this is one of those things where clotting is a fairly common medical problem and you have 17 million people getting a vaccine, some of them are going to have various medical problems just because that was going to happen to them anyway,” Collins told CNN on Wednesday.

“To try to draw a cause and effect would require much stronger evidence than some coincidences of those experiences, but let’s see what the data looks like," he added.

Collins said the that US Food and Drug Administration will look “with great care and stringency” at AstraZeneca trial results from the US. The information will start to be revealed soon, he said, and that the company will put in a request for emergency use authorization. 

Collins said he was “a bit surprised” that so many countries have decided to pause the rollout of the vaccine, “especially at a time where the disease itself is so incredibly threatening in most of those countries.”  

However, he added that he didn’t have access to any of the primary data that may have caused alarm in those countries.

 

2 hr 58 min ago

Lambeau Field opens as Covid-19 vaccination site in Wisconsin

From CNN’s Carma Hassan

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers toured the newly opened Covid-19 community vaccination site at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, which he says has the capacity to vaccinate 6,000 to 10,000 people a week, depending on supply.

The governor said the state is heading in the right direction with vaccinations, saying, “We've put over 2 million shots in people's arms. We have more than 1.25 million people who have received the first dose and more than 700,000 people in the state of Wisconsin have been vaccinated twice.”

Lambeau Field is now one of 17 NFL facilities being used as a vaccination site, Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said.

“It's been a challenging year for all of us and we all want this pandemic to end for so many reasons. And the Packers and everybody here at Lambeau Field, we're just so proud to be part of providing our atrium as a vaccination site and doing what we can to help bring an end to this pandemic,” Murphy said.