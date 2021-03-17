Iceland will allow vaccinated tourists

Iceland will open its borders to vaccinated visitors, including those from non-Schengen countries, the government said Tuesday in a statement.

The government announced that "all those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to travel to Iceland without being subject to border measures, such as testing and quarantine"

Until now, "this exemption has only applied to those presenting certificates from the EU/EEA Area but will now apply equally to everyone who can provide proof of a full vaccination with a vaccine that has been certified for use by the European Medical Agency as well as requirements defined by the Chief Epidemiologist of Iceland and Icelandic regulations. Certificates from the World Health Organization (WHO) are also accepted for vaccines the WHO has validated."

From March 18, this exemption will apply to citizens outside the Schengen area, including the UK and USA, the government added.

The exemption also applies to those who can provide valid proof of prior infection, it said.