Miami Beach is seeing crowds "that want to just let loose in ways that are unacceptable,” mayor says

Savannah is “wide open” for St. Patrick's Day celebrations this year, the city's Mayor Van Johnson told reporters on Tuesday, while urging Covid-19 mitigation efforts to be upheld.

“It’s important to note that Savannah is wide open. We’ve been wide open. And the way we stay open is to require the use of mask,” Johnson said highlighting how important St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are to the local economy.

Last year, Savannah's St. Patrick's Day festival and parade were canceled by Johnson due to the pandemic.

Despite the pandemic and a city-issued mask mandate, thousands of residents and tourists, some maskless and many not socially distanced, packed Savannah’s streets and businesses over the weekend.

Johnson said he was “irritated” by some instances of national news coverage comparing his city to Miami Beach, another destination being flooded with tourists, because “we have worked very hard to keep Savannah open” by masking. The mayor acknowledged he observed “lively” and maskless patrons at local establishments, a reality he feared would lead to “super-spreader” occurrences.

Johnson said Savannah Police were out in force visiting establishments selling alcohol and enforcing city and state ordinances. Johnson said police performed 48 inspections and issued 23 citations to 19 establishments that were in violation over the weekend.

Johnson said his expectation of businesses is they would comply with the city ordinances and require masks. Johnson issued a mask mandate for Savannah in July of 2020.

Police and city’s Covid-19 Taskforce estimate they have given out over 18,000 masks, the mayor said.

Savannah will open its first mass vaccination site on Wednesday.