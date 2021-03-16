Miami Beach is seeing crowds "that want to just let loose in ways that are unacceptable,” mayor says
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
This spring break, Miami Beach is seeing “too many people coming that want to just let loose in ways that are unacceptable,” Mayor Dan Gelber said, adding that it is concerning with the pandemic still on and the threat of the variants looming large.
Experts have told the mayor that it could easily spread elsewhere, he said Tuesday.
“We don’t want it because honestly it’s not healthy for our residents. And we certainly don’t want to be a hub of a problem that affects other communities locally or elsewhere,” he told CNN.
Gelber also criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for restricting local and city leaders to enforce mask mandates.
“The problem is that the message people are getting from the governor and others is that they shouldn’t have to worry about this. And that’s the hardest thing,” Gelber said. “They’re getting mixed messages, including from the most prominent voice in the state.”
2 hr 17 min ago
Savannah mayor says the city is “wide open” for St. Patrick's Day, encourages masking and social distancing
From CNN’s Gregory Lemos
Savannah is “wide open” for St. Patrick's Day celebrations this year, the city's Mayor Van Johnson told reporters on Tuesday, while urging Covid-19 mitigation efforts to be upheld.
“It’s important to note that Savannah is wide open. We’ve been wide open. And the way we stay open is to require the use of mask,” Johnson said highlighting how important St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are to the local economy.
Last year, Savannah's St. Patrick's Day festival and parade were canceled by Johnson due to the pandemic.
Despite the pandemic and a city-issued mask mandate, thousands of residents and tourists, some maskless and many not socially distanced, packed Savannah’s streets and businesses over the weekend.
Johnson said he was “irritated” by some instances of national news coverage comparing his city to Miami Beach, another destination being flooded with tourists, because “we have worked very hard to keep Savannah open” by masking. The mayor acknowledged he observed “lively” and maskless patrons at local establishments, a reality he feared would lead to “super-spreader” occurrences.
Johnson said Savannah Police were out in force visiting establishments selling alcohol and enforcing city and state ordinances. Johnson said police performed 48 inspections and issued 23 citations to 19 establishments that were in violation over the weekend.
Johnson said his expectation of businesses is they would comply with the city ordinances and require masks. Johnson issued a mask mandate for Savannah in July of 2020.
Police and city’s Covid-19 Taskforce estimate they have given out over 18,000 masks, the mayor said.
Savannah will open its first mass vaccination site on Wednesday.
2 hr 29 min ago
Asymptomatic or undiagnosed Covid-19 infections in US may have been twice the official count, study suggests
From CNN's Ryan Prior
The number of US adults who have contracted the novel coronavirus could be twice the number reflected in the official case count, according to a study published Tuesday in the medical journal JAMA.
Because many people who become infected with Covid-19 do not experience symptoms, researchers at the Clinical Reference Laboratory designed a large-scale study to test for the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in otherwise healthy US adults. SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes Covid-19.
The researchers enrolled 61,910 self-reported "well" participants. They tested their blood for antibodies to fight SARS-CoV-2, and found that 4,094 – or 6.6% – of them were positive, despite never reporting that they experienced symptoms.
The scientists used that information to estimate that 15.9 million asymptomatic or undiagnosed SARS-CoV-2 infections had occurred in the US as of September 30, 2020.
By contrast, the total number of confirmed positive cases was just over 7.2 million at the end of September, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
The researchers said the results of their study validate the need for ongoing population-wide surveillance testing for Covid-19.
2 hr 45 min ago
Europe is fighting a third wave of Covid-19. Here's the latest from across the continent.
From CNN's Mitchell McCluskey
Europe is combatting a third wave of coronavirus infections, leading some officials to restrict travel and hospitals to reallocate their resources.
If you're just reading in, here's what you need to know about the pandemic to start your morning:
Italy imposes new lockdown: Italy has entered another lockdown after a surge in coronavirus cases, caused by the emergence of several new variants. In "red zone" regions, people will be unable to leave their houses except for work or health reasons, with all non-essential shops closed. In "orange zones," people will be banned from leaving their town and their region — except for work or health reasons — and bars and restaurants will only be able to do delivery and take-away service. The new measures, which effect half of Italy's 20 regions, went into effect on Monday and are set to last until April 6.
Crowding in French hospitals: France is facing a rise in hospitalizations, causing around 100 Covid-19 patients to be evacuated to regions where ICUs were less crowded, French officials said. Hospitals in Paris had already canceled many operations in order to focus on Covid-19 patients. Health minister Olivier Véran said a coronavirus patient was being admitted to their intensive care units every 12 minutes in Paris.
2 hr 58 min ago
European Medicines Agency verdict on AstraZeneca vaccine expected Thursday
From CNN’s Sarah Dean in London
European Medicines Agency executive director Emer Cooke says “as far as she understands” the outcome of the AstraZeneca review will come on Thursday afternoon.
“I want to also stress that at present, there is no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions. They have not come up in the clinical trials, and they're not listed as known or expected side events with this vaccine. In clinical trials, both the vaccinated people and the people who received the placebo, have shown, small, some very small numbers of blood clot developments,” Cooke said.
The Agency also said it's worried there may be an effect on the trust of vaccines because of its current investigation into AstraZeneca, but its executive director stressed “our job is to make sure that the products we authorize are safe and we can be trusted by the European citizens.”
Speaking at a digital press conference on Tuesday, Cooke added:
"I have to stress again that trust in the safety and efficacy in the vaccine we have authorized is paramount to us. Our job is to ensure we can maintain trust in these vaccines based on a proper scientific evaluation and this is why we have put such high priority on coming to a clear conclusion based on the evaluation of the cases coming in as we speak and whether or not there is a causal event.”
3 hr 13 min ago
Biden travels to Pennsylvania today to promote his Covid relief plan. Here's the latest on the law's roll out.
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Biden launches a sales effort Tuesday that he says is critical to convincing Americans that government can make their lives better as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the country.
The "Help is Here" road show, which spans the country from coast to coast and includes travel by the first lady, vice president, second gentleman and Cabinet members, is partly designed to claim political credit for the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that no Republicans voted for but which remains overwhelmingly popular among Americans.
At a small business outside Philadelphia, Biden today will trumpet the economic assistance offered by his administration to help shore up pandemic-addled sectors. Vice President Kamala Harris meanwhile is promoting the law today in Denver, Colorado.
The $1.9 trillion bill also sends billions to state and local governments, expands the child tax credit and delivers direct payments up to $1,400 to individuals.
But he'll also make the case more broadly that big government, when functioning properly, is a good thing.
"We have to prove to the American people that their government can deliver for them," Biden said Monday as he explained how the White House planned to roll out the massive new law. "That's our job," he said. "That's our responsibility."
More on the law's roll out: Many of the states that administration officials are visiting this week are critical electoral battlegrounds and the law's popularity among the American people is helping Biden and his surrogates promote the plan to Americans eager for relief.
A smooth rollout of the new law will be essential for maintaining its majority support among Americans. There were positive signs on that front this weekend as direct stimulus payments began hitting Americans' bank accounts.
But officials say there are still potential hiccups ahead, including administering the expanded child tax credit through the IRS and getting billions of dollars to state and local governments efficiently and without waste.
Biden on Monday named Gene Sperling, a top economic official in previous Democratic administrations, to oversee the implementation efforts.
Venezuela will not approve use of AstraZeneca vaccine
From CNN’s Claudia Rebaza, Abel Alvarado and Hira Humayun
Venezuela will not approve the use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, the country’s Vice President Delcy Rodriguez announced on Monday, citing “complications that have occurred to those who have been vaccinated” with it.
She said President Nicolas Maduro would not grant a license for the use of the vaccine in the country.
This comes as a long list of European countries have suspended use of the vaccine over blood clot concerns. However, the World Health Organization has appealed to countries to keep vaccination campaigns going and says there is no evidence the vaccines caused clotting issues.
Venezuela is expected to receive more than 1.4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX initiative but its shipment depends on the country’s payments to the program, Pan American Health Organization officials have said over the past few weeks.
In early February, Venezuela received 100,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.
4 hr 38 min ago
More people flew in the last 5 days than in the 5 days after Christmas, TSA data shows
From CNN's Pete Muntean
Spring breakers traveling by air are helping to break pandemic air travel records. The Transportation Security Administration screened 6.4 million people at airports across the country between Thursday and Monday, the biggest five-day period of pandemic air travel.
TSA records show 5.6 million people flew in the five days following Christmas.
The TSA says more than 1.2 million people flew on Monday, which is still only about half of the number TSA screened on the same day pre-pandemic. Air travel broke a one-day pandemic record on Friday when more than 1.3 million people flew — the highest number recorded since March 15, 2020.
Struggling airlines hope they’re seeing the start of an air travel rebound, even though that’s at odds with warnings from health officials against travel.
“This is not a time to travel just because,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on AC360Monday night. “Think twice before traveling if you don’t have to.”
5 hr 22 min ago
Slovenia temporarily suspends AstraZeneca vaccine
From CNN's Stephanie Halasz
The Slovenian Health Ministry advises it is temporarily suspending vaccinations with the AstraZeneca drug.
“Slovenia is suspending administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine pending Tuesday’s decision of the European Medicines Agency (EMA)," Minister of Health Janez Poklukar said.
"The decision is based on precautionary reasons. The vaccination of persons scheduled to receive this vaccine will be rescheduled to a later date,” the Health Ministry said in a statement on its website.