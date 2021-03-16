More people flew in the last 5 days than in the 5 days after Christmas, TSA data shows

Spring breakers traveling by air are helping to break pandemic air travel records. The Transportation Security Administration screened 6.4 million people at airports across the country between Thursday and Monday, the biggest five-day period of pandemic air travel.

TSA records show 5.6 million people flew in the five days following Christmas.

The TSA says more than 1.2 million people flew on Monday, which is still only about half of the number TSA screened on the same day pre-pandemic. Air travel broke a one-day pandemic record on Friday when more than 1.3 million people flew — the highest number recorded since March 15, 2020.

A sign gives notice of mandatory requirements for wearing masks, at an airport in Seattle, Washington, on March 14. Wu Xiaoling/Xinhua/Getty Images

Struggling airlines hope they’re seeing the start of an air travel rebound, even though that’s at odds with warnings from health officials against travel.