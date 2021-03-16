A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at a Covid-19 vaccination site at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas on March 15. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Nearly 111 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the United States, according to data published Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reported that 110,737,856 doses have been administered – about 77% of the 142,918,525 doses delivered.

About 1.7 million doses have been reported administered since yesterday. Despite this drop, the 7-day average remains above 2.4 million doses per day and has topped yesterday’s record high.

Nearly 22% of the population – about 72 million people – has received at least one dose of vaccine, and nearly 12% of the population – about 39 million people – are fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.

Among the 65-and-older population, more than a third are fully vaccinated, and nearly two-thirds have received at least one dose. Additionally, all states have fully vaccinated at least 10% of their adult population.

A note on the data: Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been given on the day reported.