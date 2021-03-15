Papua New Guinea reported 90 new Covid-19 cases Saturday, continuing a recent surge in infections that is raising concerns in the Pacific Island nation and in neighboring Australia.

Following a rise in cases since late February, PNG has now reported 2,173 total infections, with 21 related deaths, a government news release said Monday.

Addressing a news conference Monday, the leader of Australia's Queensland state, Annastacia Palaszczuk, said she hoped to speak with PNG Prime Minister James Marape in the next 24 hours.

“We have major concerns about what’s happening in Papua New Guinea.” Palaszczuk said.

"We have been assisting with some [Covid-19] tests in Papua New Guinea and out of the 500 tests that our health authorities have done for Papua New Guinea, 250 have come back positive", she added.

The controller of the PNG Covid-19 national pandemic response, Police Commissioner David Manning, called on everyone in the country to follow the health measures in place to prevent further spread of the virus.

“We must do all we can to ensure this virus does not spread to the rural and remote areas of our country," Manning said in the National Health Department’s news release.

On March 9, Marape, the PNG Prime Minister, announced regulatory approval for the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, adding “we are now in the process of getting the vaccine across, hopefully by April”.