Germany halts use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Travelers walk through Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on February 2. Ting Shen/Xinhua/Getty Images

More coronavirus testing facilities are opening up at airports as pandemic air travel continues to break records.

Two testing locations opened up before security at Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport on Monday morning. The new partnership is between the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority and XpresCheck—the company known for its in-airport XpresSpa chain. The new locations are the tenth and eleventh at airports across the country.

Passengers can pay $200 to get a rapid molecular test for while-you-wait results or $75 to get to get an Abbot ID Now PCR with results in one to three days. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says both international and domestic travelers should get tested before and after their trip.

“Infrastructure like this in airports is going to be part of the new normal that give people comfort,” XpresCheck CEO Doug Satzman tells CNN. He says the company will also roll out a rapid PCR test in April.

Saltzman says those who test positive will be told to quarantine either at home or a hotel and their information will be referred to the CDC in hopes that passengers are prevented from boarding a plane. The CDC says it maintains a public health Do Not Board list, which is independent of the TSA-administered Do Not Fly list.