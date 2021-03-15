World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Nectar Gan, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 7:01 p.m. ET, March 15, 2021
49 min ago

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti: "We don't have enough doses yet" to meet Biden's May 1 deadline

From CNN's Leinz Vales

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks during an interview on March 15. CNN

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday that his city does not "have enough doses yet" to meet President Biden's goal of making all adults over the age of 18 eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by May 1.

"I would like to see more doses," Garcetti told CNN's Wolf Blitzer. "We've used 98% of what was sent."

Garcetti made it clear that his city has the capacity to handle vaccinations and are making progress within minority communities. 

"We have the largest mass vaccination site in the world at Dodger Stadium," Garcetti said. "And we're doing vaccine equity. Dr. Fauci praised us last week for mobile teams that are going to Black and brown communities, in-home vaccinations that we're doing as well as our use of technology and free rides to text people when appointments open up and offering free rides."

"I've been very pleased to see this administration each week adding more and more doses and I'm hopeful in a week or two we'll finally get the flood of vaccines that we've been promised, because we're ready to double overnight the number of shots we're putting in arms here in L.A."

1 hr 13 min ago

Brazil orders 138 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, official says

From CNN's Rodrigo Pedroso

Brazilian Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello speaks during a press conference in Brasilia on March 15. Evaristo Sa/AFP/Getty Images

Brazil has ordered 100 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine and 38 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello announced Monday. 

Pazuello said he plans to have the entire population of Brazil vaccinated by the end of the year.

The contract signed with Pfizer estimates the delivery of one million doses in April, another 2.5 million in May, 10 million in June, 10 million in July, 30 million in August, and 45.5 million in September.

The Johnson & Johnson contract says that 16.9 million doses will be delivered in August and another 21.1 million in November.

Meanwhile another 13 million doses of Moderna vaccine are currently under negotiation. Last Friday, the ministry announced a deal for 10 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.

The country also has another 20 million doses of the vaccine from Bharat Biotech.

The Brazilian government is expecting to have 562 million doses by the end of December, including Covax, AstraZeneca and Coronavac.

But Brazilian health regular agency Anvisa has so far only approved the use of AstraZeneca, CoronaVac and Pfizer's vaccines.

1 hr 53 min ago

More than a million people in Kentucky are now vaccinated, governor says

From CNN’s Jennifer Selva

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear speaks during a briefing on March 15. KY Gov Beshear/Youtube

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that they’ve crossed the milestone of one million people vaccinated for Covid-19 in the state.

During an afternoon news conference, Beshear said 1,002,356 Kentuckians have had the vaccine and 70% of those vaccines have gone to residents who are 50 and older.

The governor said the state has seen nine weeks of declining cases.

“We are getting very close to a total case number that’s close to 10% of our population,” Beshear said.

The governor also said more than 5,000 Kentuckians have died from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been at least 416,610 cases of Covid-19 since pandemic started.

43 min ago

Trump should encourage his supporters to get the vaccine, former Covid-19 testing czar says

From CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas

Adm. Brett Giroir speaks during an interview on March 15. CNN

Former President Trump should encourage his supporters to get the Covid-19 vaccine, Adm. Brett Giroir said Monday. 

“The people who follow former President are very committed to President Trump, and I think his leadership still matters a great deal,” Giroir told CNN’s Jake Tapper.  

Giroir, who served as Health and Human Services assistant secretary under Trump, noted that the vaccines were developed under the Trump administration. 

“I think it's very important for former President Trump, as well as the vice president to actively encourage all the followers to get the vaccine,” he said. 

About 47% of people who supported Trump in the 2020 election said they would not get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available to them, a recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll found. 

Giroir said he did not know Trump was vaccinated until he heard it reported on the news, and is hesitant to comment on anyone’s private medical decisions.

He went on to say there was a clear strategy on the day that President Biden took office and the ramp up of vaccines has been approximately the same as he would have predicted under the Trump administration. 

“I think he's done some very good things and positive things, but it's built on the foundation that we built in the Trump administration,” Giroir said. “And that's the way it should be. There's no 180 degree turns.” 

The idea that the Trump administration did not provide a sufficient national strategy for administering Covid-19 vaccines is “a false narrative,” he said. 

“The foundation was there. There's no reason to cast aspersions,” Giroir said. “This is a great American story. A Republican administration started this, laid the foundation, the baton has been passed, and the Biden administration are taking it even to greater levels.” 

Watch:

2 hr 42 min ago

China will donate 300,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to UN peacekeepers

From CNN’s Richard Roth

China is donating 300,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to UN peacekeepers, with a priority given to peacekeeping missions in Africa, China’s ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun, announced in a letter to the UN secretary general.

“The fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is the most pressing task facing the world today,” the letter said.

“Vaccines are the most powerful weapon to win the battle. China attaches great importance to the equitable distribution of vaccines, especially the accessibility and affordability in developing countries. As of March 15th, China had provided vaccine assistance to 69 countries and two international organizations, and exported vaccines to 28 countries. More and more countries and people are benefiting from China’s vaccine,” it continued.

It’s unclear which type of Covid-19 vaccine China would be donating.

3 hr 46 min ago

Connecticut expects to expand vaccine eligibility to people 16 and older by April 5

From CNN’s Jennifer Henderson

A dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is prepared on March 14 in Stamford, Connecticut. John Moore/Getty Images

Connecticut is expecting to expand vaccine eligibility to people 16 and older by April 5, according to a news release from Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s office.

The Biden administration told the state to anticipate receiving “a significant increase in supplies” of all three Covid-19 vaccines over the next few weeks, the release stated. Lamont added that by early April the state anticipates receiving more than 200,000 first doses per week. 

Scheduling will open to all individuals age 45 to 54 on March 19 and tentatively on April 5, scheduling will open to those 16 and older, the release added.

Currently, Connecticut is vaccinating health care workers, medical first responders, people 55 and older, residents and staff of long-term care facilities and select congregate settings, staff at pre-K-12 schools, professional child care providers, the release stated.

4 hr 25 min ago

Pennsylvania will ease restrictions on restaurants and businesses starting April 4

From CNN’s Jennifer Henderson

An empty restaurant is seen in downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on January 17. Keith Srakocic/AP

Due to a decline in Covid-19 cases and climbing vaccination rates, Pennsylvania will ease restrictions on restaurants and businesses, and increase mass gathering limits starting April 4, according to a news release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office Monday.

Indoor dining capacity at restaurants that are self-certified or are undergoing the self-certification process will be raised to 75%, the release states. Restaurants that are not self-certified can raise their capacity to 50%. To be self-certified, restaurants must agree to strictly comply with all public health safety guidelines and orders.

The curfew for removing drinks from tables will be lifted in restaurants, bar service will resume, and customers will no longer have to order food in order to purchase alcohol on April 4, according to the release. 

Capacity limits for personal service facilities, gyms and entertainment facilities like casinos, malls and theaters will increase to 75%. Indoor venues will now be allowed to have up to 25% capacity and outdoor venues will be allowed 50% capacity, the release added. 

Pennsylvania's Covid-19 numbers: The state reported 1,388 new cases of coronavirus Monday in addition to 1,914 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, according to data from the Department of Health. 

Pennsylvania had 14 additional Covid-19 deaths over the weekend for a total of 24,587 deaths from Covid-19, the department added. 

The state has administered more than 3.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines with more than 1.2 million people fully vaccinated. An average of 76,000 people are being vaccinated a day.

Note: These numbers were released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.

3 hr 59 min ago

Spain joins Germany, France and Italy in halting AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccinations

From CNN’s Al Goodman

A healthcare worker prepares doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on March 5 in Rome, Italy. Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

Spain joined Germany, France and Italy today in halting use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in response to a small number of people across Europe suffering blood clots – and some dying – after receiving the shot.

Spain’s suspension will last for two weeks, Health Minister Carolina Darias announced at a nationally televised news conference Monday.

It's a "temporary and precautionary" suspension, she said, "until the risks can be evaluated by the European Medicines Agency."

The EMA reiterated on Monday that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks and that data did not indicate people were more likely to have blood clots after receiving the vaccine.

The agency has an emergency meeting on Thursday about the issue.

4 hr 49 min ago

Some Trump administration CDC guidance was not grounded in science, agency review finds

From CNN's John Bonifield

A review of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Covid-19 guidance has found that some of the agency's guidance during the Trump Administration was not grounded in science and free from undue influence, according to a statement from a CDC spokesperson.

The review found that some guidance "Used less direct language than available evidence supported"; "Needed to be updated to reflect the latest scientific evidence"; and "Presented the underlying science base for guidance inconsistently," according to the spokesperson.

Additionally, the review identified three documents that were not primarily authored by the CDC and yet were presented as CDC documents, according to the spokesperson. The agency removed two of the documents from its website, and updated and replaced the third.

The review was ordered by President Biden's CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, in response to concerns about some of the CDC's guidance during the first year of the pandemic, when the Trump Administration was in charge of the agency.

"I am focused on moving CDC forward with science, transparency and clarity leading the way. It is imperative for the American people to trust CDC. If they don’t, preventable illness and injury can occur — and, tragically, lives can and will be lost," Walensky said in a statement to CNN. "This agency and its critical health information cannot be vulnerable to undue influence, and this report helps outline our path to rebuilding confidence and ensuring the information that CDC shares with the American people is based on sound science that will keep us, our loved ones, and our communities healthy and safe.”

News of the CDC review was first reported by The Washington Post.