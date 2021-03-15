Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti: "We don't have enough doses yet" to meet Biden's May 1 deadline

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks during an interview on March 15. CNN

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday that his city does not "have enough doses yet" to meet President Biden's goal of making all adults over the age of 18 eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by May 1.

"I would like to see more doses," Garcetti told CNN's Wolf Blitzer. "We've used 98% of what was sent."

Garcetti made it clear that his city has the capacity to handle vaccinations and are making progress within minority communities.

"We have the largest mass vaccination site in the world at Dodger Stadium," Garcetti said. "And we're doing vaccine equity. Dr. Fauci praised us last week for mobile teams that are going to Black and brown communities, in-home vaccinations that we're doing as well as our use of technology and free rides to text people when appointments open up and offering free rides."

"I've been very pleased to see this administration each week adding more and more doses and I'm hopeful in a week or two we'll finally get the flood of vaccines that we've been promised, because we're ready to double overnight the number of shots we're putting in arms here in L.A."