The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Jessie Yeung, Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 11:10 AM ET, Fri March 12, 2021
7 min ago

US stimulus payment checks will start going out this weekend. Here are key things to know.

From CNN's Katie Lobosco

Some Americans will start seeing the next round of stimulus payments hit their bank accounts as early as this weekend, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday.

The payments are worth up to $1,400 per person and were included in the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill signed by President Biden yesterday.

Congress on Wednesday passed the relief package, which has been Biden's first and most pressing legislative priority since taking office in January. Biden is slated to celebrate the plan's passage with a signing ceremony and remarks today at 2:30 p.m. ET in the White House's Rose Garden.

Here are key things to know about the checks:

  • The payments won't all go out at once. Those whose bank information is on file with the Internal Revenue Service will likely get the money first, because it will be directly deposited into their accounts. Others may receive paper checks or prepaid debit cards in the mail.
  • The money is expected to reach about 90% of families, according to an estimate from the Penn Wharton Budget Model.
  • Families will receive an additional $1,400 per dependent, so a couple with two children could receive up to $5,600. Unlike prior rounds, families will now receive the additional money for adult dependents over the age of 17.
  • The full amount goes to individuals earning less than $75,000 of adjusted gross income, heads of households (like single parents) earning less than $112,500 and married couples earning less than $150,000. But then the payments gradually phase out as income goes up.

Use our calculator below to see if you are eligible to receive a check:

1 hr 40 min ago

Go There: CNN is in Brazil, where a deadly Covid-19 wave is pushing hospitals toward collapse

Brazil is in crisis as a deadly wave of coronavirus takes hold, pushing hospitals and intensive care units toward collapse.

More than 270,000 people have died in the country due to Covid-19, making Brazil's the second-highest national death toll after the United States.

CNN international correspondent Matt Rivers is taking your questions from Sao Paulo. What do you want to know?

1 hr 47 min ago

City of Rio de Janeiro halts its vaccination campaign due to lack of vaccines

From CNN's Rodrigo Pedroso in Sao Paulo

A health worker prepares a dose of the Coronavac vaccine at a drive through vaccination center at the Sambodrome Rio Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 6.
The city of Rio de Janeiro is temporarily suspending new initial Covid-19 vaccinations due to lack of doses, Mayor Eduardo Paes announced Thursday. The campaign will restart once more vaccines become available through Brazil's health ministry, he said. 

However, the mayor said the application of a second dose for those residents who already got a first dose will not be affected. Since the beginning of the campaign in the city, a total of 451,829 people have been vaccinated, including health workers, indigenous people and residents over the age of 76. 

Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello on Thursday lowered the estimate for Covid-19 vaccine doses available to state and municipalities for March and said at the moment the ministry is expected to distribute between 22 and 25 million doses of vaccines throughout the month. 

The number has been reduced several times in the past few weeks. In mid-February, when the health ministry released the vaccination schedule for the first time, it said it expected to have 46 million doses of the vaccine to distribute in March. The government says it is negotiating new vaccine deals.

1 hr 57 min ago

Biden touts Covid-19 relief bill's global impact during virtual summit

From CNN's Betsy Klein

President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual meeting from the State Dining Room of the White House on March 12 in Washington, DC.
President Biden hosted his first virtual multilateral summit and the first leader-level meeting of the Quad, which includes the US, India, Australia, and Japan, using his welcome remarks to tout his newly signed $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill and the way it will benefit the world.

“Yesterday, I signed in the law the American Rescue Plan to get the American people through this pandemic and kickstart our economy and our economic recovery. It's a bill that will get meaningful help in the hands of people in our country who need it the most," Biden said.  

He touted the newly-revised Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, OECD, rate of expected US economic growth and cited OECD’s expectation that US economic growth “fueled by the ARP and increased vaccinations will be a key driver and global growth this year,” going on to say that US trade partners will “(benefit) around the world as a consequence.”

Biden highlighted the US-facilitated partnership between Johnson & Johnson and Merck, which, he noted, will “boost vaccine manufacturing” with a “global benefit.”

2 hr 16 min ago

European Union regulator adds allergic reactions to list of AstraZeneca's vaccine possible side effects

From CNN's Antonia Mortensen, Schams Elwazer and Arnaud Siad

Boxes containing doses of the Astrazeneca vaccine are pictured inside a refrigerator in Bari, Italy, on March 9.
The EU’s drugs regulator, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), said Friday it was adding severe allergic reactions to the list of possible side effects from the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

The agency’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) “has recommended an update to the product information to include anaphylaxis and hypersensitivity (allergic reactions) as side effects,” the EMA said in a statement.

“The update is based on a review of 41 reports of possible anaphylaxis seen among around 5 million vaccinations in the United Kingdom. After careful review of the data, PRAC considered that a link to the vaccine was likely in at least some of these cases,” it added.

Some more context: This news comes as multiple European nations have suspended the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine while the European Union's medicines regulator also investigates whether the shot could be linked to a number of reports of blood clots.

Denmark announced a two-week suspension on Thursday following a number of reports of clotting in the country, including one fatal case. Iceland and Norway followed suit, but did not say how long their suspensions would last.

2 hr 24 min ago

Fauci says he is "very much" concerned about a possible mental health pandemic

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens as President Joe Biden, not pictured, speaks at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland, on February 11.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CBS’ Norah O’Donnell Thursday that he is “very much” concerned about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on mental health, as well as all of the other long-term effects.

“Very much so,” Fauci said when asked by O’Donnell if he was concerned about a mental health pandemic. “That’s the reason why I want to get the virological aspect of this pandemic behind us as quickly as we possibly can, because the long-term ravages of this are so multifaceted.” 

“I hope we don’t see an increase in some preventable situations, which would not have happened if people had the normal access to medical care, which clearly was interrupted by the shutdown associated with Covid-19,” he said. 

2 hr 50 min ago

Bulgaria becomes latest country to suspend all use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

From CNN's Schams Elwazer

A vial of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is pictured at the Pirogov Hospital in Sofia, Bulgaria, on February 7.
Bulgaria became the latest country to suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday pending investigations into safety.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov ordered a halt to all inoculations using the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine until the European Medicines Agency “rejects all doubts” about the vaccine's safety, according to a government statement. 

The European Medicines Agency on Thursday issued a statement saying the benefits of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine outweigh the risks and did not recommend suspending use. 

The EMA said it was aware that Denmark was suspending it due to reports of blood clots in people who had received it, but said: “There is currently no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects with this vaccine.”

2 hr 58 min ago

Yesterday was the third busiest day for US air travel during the pandemic

From CNN's Greg Wallace

The number of Americans traveling by airplane continues to spike, government data shows.  

The Transportation Security Administration said it screened 1.28 million people on Thursday, making it the third busiest day at American airports since the pandemic cratered air travel nearly a year ago.  

Thursday saw only 43,000 people fewer screenings than the pandemic-era record, set in early January as travelers returned from holiday plans and just 300 people short of taking the second-ranked spot set Dec. 27. It was busier than most of the travel days around the Christmas holiday and all of the days around Thanksgiving.  

The industry says passenger volumes are still depressed – 57% below pre-pandemic levels – but that it is prepared for a wave of travelers headed out for spring break or to visit family, many of whom are freshly vaccinated.  

“We want people to get on the airplanes. We do think it is safe or we wouldn’t be flying them,” Nick Calio of the industry group Airlines for America told CNN in a Thursday interview. “You can tell people are encouraged – lately there’s this mood and people think we’re coming through.”  

But the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautioned against travel even for vaccinated people in recently-released guidelines, and said it would wait to loosen those restrictions until more Americans receive the coronavirus shots.  

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on CNN Thursday night that she is worried about Covid-19 spikes linked to travel. 

“We are being very cautious right now with travel,” she said. 

2 hr 56 min ago

"No evidence" of blood clot risk from vaccine, AstraZeneca says

From Chris Liakos

A vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine is pictured in a pharmacy in Paris on March 12.
AstraZeneca has defended its Covid-19 vaccine after several countries suspended its use over blood clot concerns this week.

The pharmaceutical giant said Friday that its analysis not only showed “no evidence of an increased risk” of blood clots in Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine recipients, but a lower number than in the general population. 

“An analysis of our safety data of more than 10 million records has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism or deep vein thrombosis in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca,” it said in a statement.
“In fact, the observed number of these types of events are significantly lower in those vaccinated than would be expected among the general population."

Thailand on Friday followed Denmark, Iceland and Norway in suspending the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine while investigators probe potential side effects and adverse reactions.

AstraZeneca said it will fully support any ongoing investigations.