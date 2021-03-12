Outside view of the closed AMC Theater, amid the coronavirus pandemic, May 12, 2020, in Burbank, California. Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

Indoor dining at restaurants in Los Angeles County will be allowed to reopen Monday up to 25% capacity after being closed countywide for nearly nine months, the Los Angeles Department of Public Health (LAPDH) announced at a news conference Friday.

Movie theaters will also be permitted to reopen with up to 25% maximum capacity.

The announcement comes amid declining case levels and after California health officials said two million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to people in the most under-resourced communities across the state, allowing L.A. County to move from the purple tier, the most restrictive in the state's coronavirus reporting system, to the red tier.

Restaurants in L.A. County that plan on reopening for indoor dining Monday must follow certain protocols to maintain proper safety and social distancing rules, the department said.

There must be eight feet of distancing between indoor dining tables, air conditioning systems must be evaluated and are in good working order, and ventilation must be increased to the greatest extent possible. The maximum number of guests at each table at indoor and outdoor tables will be six people.

On Monday, L.A. County will also permit museums, zoos and aquariums to reopen indoors with up to 25% maximum occupancy while gyms, fitness centers, yoga studios, and dance studios can reopen indoors with up to 10% maximum occupancy, all with masking required.

By the numbers: Los Angeles County has administered more than 2.7 million doses of the vaccine since receiving their first doses, officials said. Next week, the county expects to receive an additional 260,000 doses.