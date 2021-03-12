Biden: Stimulus package is "only the beginning" and puts workers first in revitalizing economy

President Biden touted his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 stimulus bill, saying it “changes the paradigm” for workers in the United States.

“For the first time in a long time, this bill puts working people in this nation first,” Biden said in remarks during a Rose Garden speech.

The President said that “we’ve seen time and time again” that trickle-down economics does not work.

“This time, it’s time that we build an economy that grows from the bottom up and the middle out,” he said.

The American Rescue Plan represents a rebuilding of the working class, “the backbone of this country,” he added.

Biden added that he views the legislation as “only the beginning” of his administration’s efforts, and there is more work to be done.

“We're not finished yet. Conditions can change. The scientists have warned us about new variants of this virus, and the devil is in the details of implementing this legislation,” he said.

“It's one thing to pass the American Rescue Plan. It's going to be another thing to implement it. It's going to require fastidious oversight to make sure there's no waste or fraud and the law does what it's designed to do, and I mean it. We have to get this right. Details matter, because we have to continue to build confidence in the American people that their government can function for them and deliver,” Biden added.

Watch his speech: