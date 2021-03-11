President Biden called on all Americans "to get vaccinated" against coronavirus when it's their turn.
"If we do all this, if we do our part, if we do this together, by July 4th there's a good chance you, your families and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or your neighborhood and have a cookout and a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day," Biden said during his primetime address.
"That doesn't mean large events with lots of people together, but it does mean small groups will be able to get together after this long hard year that will make this Independence day something truly special."
2 min ago
Biden tackles death, loss, and the toll the pandemic has taken on the American psyche
From CNN's Nikki Carvajal
President Biden confronted grief and loss at the beginning of his first primetime address to Americans tonight, on the one-year anniversary of the first Covid-19 shutdowns in the US.
“As of now,” Biden said in the East Room of the White House, “total deaths in America, 527,726, is more deaths than in World War One World War Two, the Vietnam War, and 9/11 combined.”
“They’re husbands, wives, sons and daughters, grandparents, friends, neighbors, young and old,” he remarked. “They leave behind loved ones unable to truly grieve or to heal even to have a funeral.”
The President said he was thinking of everyone who died in the past year, not just Covid victims, who also died alone and left behind “loved ones who are hurting badly.” He said over the course of the pandemic, people had lost jobs, “lost control,” and “maybe worst of all, the loss of hope.” He talked about the children’s “loss of learning.”
“The details of life that matter most,” he continued, “and we missed those details. The big details on the small moments, weddings, birthdays, graduations, all the things that needed to happen. First dates, family reunions, Sunday night rituals. It's all as exact a terrible cost on the psyche of so many of us.”
Biden said Americans were “fundamentally a people who wants to be with others, to talk. To laugh. To hug.”
“The things we used to do that always filled us with joy, have become things, we couldn't do broke our hearts,” he lamented.
4 min ago
Biden: Americans are "owed nothing less than the truth" about the pandemic
From CNN's Maegan Vazquez
President Biden said during his Thursday address marking the one-year anniversary of the pandemic that Americans are owed nothing but the truth about when life will get back to normal.
Biden, speaking from the White House, recalled meeting a small business owner in Philadelphia, who told him that what she needed most was the truth.
“She said, looking me in the eye, she said, ‘I just want the truth. The truth. Just tell me the truth,’” Biden recalled.
“My fellow Americans, you’re owed nothing less than the truth,” the President continued. “And for all of you asking about when things will get back to normal, here is the truth. The only way to get our lives back, to get our economy back on track, is to beat the virus.”
Biden continued, “But this is one of the most complex operations we’ve ever undertaken as a nation in a long time. That’s why I’m putting every power I have as President of the United States to put us on a war footing to get the job done.”
“Thank God we’re making some real progress now,” he said.
2 min ago
Biden says a "majority" of K-8 schools will open by his first 100 days in office
President Biden was confident that thanks to the passage of the American Rescue Plan, a "majority" of K-8 schools in the US will reopen by his first 100 days in the White House.
"With the passage of the American Rescue Plan, and I thank again the House and Senate for passing it, and my announcement last month of a plan to vaccinate teachers and school staff, including bus drivers, we can accelerate [the] massive nationwide effort to reopen our schools safely and meet my goal that I stated at the same time of 100 million shots of opening a majority of K through 8 schools in my first 100 days in office," Biden said tonight. "This is going to be the number one priority of my new secretary of education, Miguel Cardona."
More on Cardona: Cardona, whose family is from Puerto Rico, enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top of Connecticut's public education system.
He began his career as fourth-grade teacher in Meriden, in the same district where he attended school. Cardona soon became a principal and then assistant superintendent of the district before being named state commissioner in 2019.
Biden has pledged to reopen most schools by May, within his first 100 days in office, and is pushing Congress to approve another $170 billion in education funding.
Biden shares timeline for schools:
6 min ago
Biden says his administration will beat his vaccination goal by 40 days
From CNN's Josiah Ryan
President Biden this evening said his administration is on track to beat his promise to deliver 100 million Covid-19 vaccination shots into the arms of Americans by day 60 — 40 days before his campaign promise.
"When I came into office, you may recall I set a goal, and many of you said it was way over the top," he said. "I said I intended to get 100 million shots in people's arms in my first 100 days in office."
"Tonight, I can say we're not only going to meet that goal we're gonna be beat that goal," Biden continued. "We are actually on track to meet the goal of 100 million in arms on my 60th day in office."
"No other country in the world, has done this," he added. "None."
Watch the moment:
12 min ago
Biden warns of divisions among Americans during pandemic
From Allie Malloy and Betsy Klein
President Biden warned Americans about the divisions among the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic, pointing to something as simple as wearing a mask causing division.
“Too often we’ve turned against one another — a mask, the easiest thing to do to save lives, sometimes it divides us,” Biden said speaking from the East Room.
Biden added, “States pitted against one another, instead of working with each other.”
While Biden acknowledged the divisions in the country, he also pointed to bipartisan efforts to vaccinate Americans across the nation: “We’re working with governors and mayors – in red states and blue states – to set up and support nearly 600 federally-supported vaccination centers.”
14 min ago
Biden condemns hate crimes against Asian-Americans amid pandemic
From CNN's Josiah Ryan
President Biden this evening condemned those who have used the pandemic as an excuse for hate to divide the country at a time when healing is needed.
"Too often, we've turned against one another, a mask the easiest thing to do to save lives," he said, speaking in his first primetime address. "Sometimes it divides us, states pitted against one another. Instead of working with each other."
"Vicious hate crimes against Asian Americans have been attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated," he said. "They're on the front lines of this pandemic trying to save lives and still, still they are forced to live in fear for their lives just walking down streets in America."
"It's wrong, it's un-American and it must stop," he added.
Watch the moment:
17 min ago
Biden says the last year was "filled with the loss of life and the loss of living for all of us"
President Biden addressed the nation tonight on the one-year anniversary of the Covid-19 shutdown and discussed how through "loss we saw how much there was to gain in appreciation, respect and gratitude, finding light in the darkness is a very American thing to do."
"A year ago we were hit with a virus that was met with silence and spread unchecked, denials for days, weeks, then months. That led to more deaths, more infections, more stress, and more loneliness," Biden said in a nationally televised address. "Photos and videos from 2019 feel like they were taken in another era. The last vacation. The last birthday with friends. The last holiday with extended family. While it was different for everyone, we all lost something. A collective suffering. A collective sacrifice."
Biden added: "A year filled with the loss of life and the loss of living for all of us. But in the loss we saw how much there was to gain in appreciation, respect and gratitude, finding light in the darkness is a very American thing to do."
Biden says he plans to talk about the next steps to address the pandemic.
Using his executive authority, Biden will also say that all states, tribes and territories must make all adults eligible for the vaccine by the start of May, a step he’ll say could allow for small Independence Day gatherings on July 4.
He’ll use the July 4 holiday as a target date by which all Americans can gather in small groups with family and friends, though will warn that doing so will require continued vigilance about wearing masks, socially distancing and getting a vaccine when eligible.