Millions of dollars in funding from the Covid-19 relief bill passed Wednesday will be used to help the federal government improve its cybersecurity efforts in the wake of high-profile breaches that have caused alarm for officials and lawmakers.

"[I]t reflects a recognition by this administration of the urgency of improving cybersecurity," said Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency cyber chief Eric Goldstein, adding that it will provide funding ahead of the next budget cycle, given the current threats facing federal networks.

Goldstein, a top political appointee, said the funding stems from the fact that federal agencies are providing services either "directly or indirectly related to our country's ability to recover from the pandemic."

In an interview with CNN, he also pointed to increased remote work during the pandemic, which has created a reliance on cloud computing, which therefore increases the need for security tools.

Congress included $650 million in the Covid relief bill for CISA's cybersecurity risk management programs.

Some background: CISA, a Department of Homeland Security agency that was founded during the Trump administration, is dealing with the fallout from two recent cyber breaches. Last week, Microsoft reported that a sophisticated group of hackers linked to China exploited its popular email service that allowed them to gain access to computers.

On Wednesday, CISA and the FBI issued an alert saying there are potentially “tens of thousands" of systems in the United States vulnerable to the breach.

The alert was intended to "further amplify" the need for organizations to implement the directions in CISA's recent emergency directive, as well as the guidance from Microsoft, said Goldstein.

As of today, about 90% of federal government Microsoft Exchange Server instances have been mitigated, according to Goldstein, who pointed out that there is no confirmation yet that any agency has been "compromised."