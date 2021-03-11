Biden signs $1.9 trillion Covid relief package into law

Pool

President Biden just signed his sweeping $1.9 trillion Covid relief package into law.

The passage of the bill yesterday marked the first major legislative achievement of the new administration and a Congress that is now under full Democratic control, with narrow majorities in the House and Senate.

Key features of the relief package include:

Up to $1,400-per-person stimulus payments that will send money to about 90% of households (Use our calculator to see if you'll qualify for a stimulus check.)

A $300 federal boost to weekly jobless benefits

An expansion of the child tax credit of up to $3,600 per child

$350 billion in state and local aid, as well as billions of dollars for K-12 schools to help students return to the classroom, to assist small businesses hard-hit by the pandemic and for vaccine research, development and distribution.

Extends a 15% increase in food stamp benefits through September

Helps low-income households cover rent

The bill arrived at the White House last night, a White House official said, and Biden decided he wanted to sign it as soon as possible. He was originally expected to sign the bill tomorrow afternoon.

Biden is slated to deliver remarks later today at 8 p.m. ET to commemorate the milestone of one year since Covid-19 shut down much of the US and is expected to discuss the next phase of his pandemic response.

Read more about what is in the bill here.