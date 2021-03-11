Go There: CNN's Sanjay Gupta answers your questions as the world marks a year of the Covid-19 pandemic

President Biden just signed the sweeping $1.9 trillion Covid relief package that was approved in the House today. A third round of stimulus payments is expected to be sent to millions of Americans soon.

The checks are worth up to $1,400 per person, including dependents.

So a couple with two children could receive up to $5,600. Unlike prior rounds, families will now receive the additional money for adult dependents over the age of 17.

The income thresholds will be based on a taxpayer's most recent return. If they've already filed a 2020 return by the time the payment is sent, the IRS will base eligibility on their 2020 adjusted gross income. If not, it will be based on the 2019 return or the information submitted through an online portal set up last year for people who don't usually file tax returns.

Use our calculator below to see what you can expect to get: