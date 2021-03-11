Go There: CNN's Sanjay Gupta answers your questions as the world marks a year of the Covid-19 pandemic
It has been more than a year since Covid-19 started circulating the globe, and one year to the day that the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global pandemic. Since then, our world has changed in profound ways.
CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta answers viewers' questions about coronavirus and what lies ahead.
Use our calculator to see if you qualify for a US stimulus check
The checks are worth up to $1,400 per person, including dependents.
So a couple with two children could receive up to $5,600. Unlike prior rounds, families will now receive the additional money for adult dependents over the age of 17.
The income thresholds will be based on a taxpayer's most recent return. If they've already filed a 2020 return by the time the payment is sent, the IRS will base eligibility on their 2020 adjusted gross income. If not, it will be based on the 2019 return or the information submitted through an online portal set up last year for people who don't usually file tax returns.
"In the weeks that this bill has been discussed and debated, it's clear that an overwhelming percentage of the American people, Democrats, independents, our Republican friends, have made it clear they strongly support the American rescue plan. Yesterday with final passage of the plan in the House of Representatives, their voices were heard, and reflected on everything we have in this bill," Biden said from the Oval Office.
Biden added: "And I believe this is, and most people I think do as well, this historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country and giving people in this nation, working people, the middle-class folks, people who built the country a fighting chance. That's what the essence of it is."
Biden signs $1.9 trillion Covid relief package into law
The passage of the bill yesterday marked the first major legislative achievement of the new administration and a Congress that is now under full Democratic control, with narrow majorities in the House and Senate.
An expansion of the child tax credit of up to $3,600 per child
$350 billion in state and local aid, as well as billions of dollars for K-12 schools to help students return to the classroom, to assist small businesses hard-hit by the pandemic and for vaccine research, development and distribution.
Extends a 15% increase in food stamp benefits through September
Helps low-income households cover rent
The bill arrived at the White House last night, a White House official said, and Biden decided he wanted to sign it as soon as possible. He was originally expected to sign the bill tomorrow afternoon.
Biden is slated to deliver remarks later today at 8 p.m. ET to commemorate the milestone of one year since Covid-19 shut down much of the US and is expected to discuss the next phase of his pandemic response.
Where European countries stand on AstraZeneca's vaccine following reports of blood clots
Some European countries have suspended the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine while the European Union's medicines regulator investigates whether the shot could be linked to a number of reports of blood clots.
Here's a look at where things stand across the continent:
Countries in Europe completely suspending use of AstraZeneca vaccine:
Denmark: On Thursday, the country suspended the vaccine's use for 14 days as a “precautionary measure” as it investigates “signs of a possible serious side effect in the form of fatal blood clots” after one Danish person died after inoculation, according to Danish health officials.
Norway: On Thursday, Norway chose to “pause” inoculations with the AstraZeneca vaccine following report of a death in Denmark. A statement from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health also noted that there have been reported cases of blood clots shortly after receiving a Covid-19 vaccination in Norway but “mainly in the elderly where there is often another underlying disease as well.”
Iceland: The country suspended use of the vaccine although there had been no reports of patients developing blood clots in the country. They are waiting for advice from the European Medicines Agency.
European countries suspending use of specific AstraZeneca vaccine batches:
Austria: Earlier this week, Austria suspended the use of vaccine batch ABV5300. This was after a person was diagnosed with multiple thrombosis and died ten days after vaccination – and another was hospitalized with a pulmonary embolism but has now recovered, according to the EU’s medicines regulator, the EMA.
Lithuania, Estonia, Luxembourg, and Latvia: These countries have also suspended use of batch ABV5300.
Italy: On Thursday, the Italian medicines agency, AIFA, decided to “ban” doses from AstraZeneca vaccine batch ABV2856 following “some serious adverse reactions” in recipients. They did not specify details of the reactions.
How other European countries are reacting:
UK: On Thursday, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said in a statement, “this is a precautionary measure by the Danish authorities. It has not been confirmed that the report of a blood clot was caused by the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine. People should still go and get their COVID-19 vaccine when asked to do so.”
Spain: Health Minister Carolina Darias said the country has not reported any case and called for caution while the matter is being reviewed by the European Medicines Agency.
Netherlands: The Dutch health minister said Thursday that there is no reason to stop using the AstraZeneca vaccine. “Our experts say: There is no cause for concern, we can simply continue vaccinating,” Health Minister Hugo de Jonge told reporters Thursday. “It’s about something that happens after vaccination, not because of vaccination,” de Jonge said.
France: Health Minister Olivier Véran said Thursday that were was “no need to suspend the use” of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Veran pointed out that there was no proven additional risk linked to coagulation.
Swedish Crown Princess Victoria and husband test positive for Covid
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel Westling have tested positive for Covid-19, according to a statement from the Swedish Royal Court on Thursday.
The statement said the couple immediately isolated themselves after experiencing “mild symptoms” of a cold along with their children Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar.
“Contact tracing is initiated under the supervision of the Physician to His Majesty The King,” according to the statement, which was issued in both Swedish and English.
The couple did not attend Thursday’s events, according to the statement, including a memorial service at Drottningholm Palace Chapel which was instead attended by Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia.
Friday’s Name Day celebration of the Crown at the Royal Palace is also canceled, the statement said.
Crown Princess Victoria married Prince Daniel Westling – who was previously not royalty –in 2010 during a four-day wedding celebration at Stockholm Cathedral.
Public health measures are key to declines in Covid-19 cases, Dr. Sanjay Gupta says
More than 529,000 Americans have died from Covid-19 since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic one year ago — with up to a projected 571,000 to die by early April — a number that Dr. Sanjay Gupta calls “numbing.”
“This should not feel normal,” Gupta told CNN’s John King. “… So many of these deaths were preventable.”
Gupta said that vaccines are not solely responsible for the downward trend in coronavirus cases.
“As wonderful as the vaccines are, what ends up bringing these things down, what has worked in the United States at various times — what has worked in so many places around the world — are basic public health measures. I think that’s one of the biggest lessons of all this. We want science to rescue us, understandably, but that shouldn't mean we lean away from public health measures,” Gupta said.
He used the example of South Africa, which experienced a large surge in cases from a variant in the winter, but has since flattened the curve. Less than 1% of the country has been vaccinated so far, according to Gupta.
“That steep decline is not because of vaccines, that is another reminder, even with one of these concerning variants, that basic public health measures work. So we want the vaccine, we want science to rescue us, but South Africa should remind us of what is possible even without those vaccines,” he said.
Gupta is optimistic as the US moves ahead through the spring and summer, he said.
“Going into summer, we'll have a lot of people vaccinated, and we'll get to that herd immunity,” he said.
9 people in Virginia who were mistakenly given empty syringes have now received Covid-19 vaccines
At least nine customers who were mistakenly administered empty syringes at a Kroger Covid-19 vaccine clinic in Virginia on Monday later "returned to the clinic and have received the vaccine," according to Cheryle Rodriguez, public information officer for the Virginia Department of Health.
"The Kroger healthcare provider realized that the syringes used on the patients were not prefilled," Rodriguez said in a statement to CNN on Thursday. Patients were contacted, rescheduled for appointments, and received the vaccine, said Rodriguez.
"Kroger is taking steps to ensure that similar incidents don't occur in the future," the statement said.
"My initial reaction was shock and surprise, and a little anxiety," she told WWBT.
Hawes was able to get the real vaccine at the clinic about two hours after getting the call.
Biden will sign the Covid-19 relief bill this afternoon instead of tomorrow
President Biden will be signing the Covid-19 relief bill at 1:30 p.m. ET today, according to an updated schedule from the White House. A White House press briefing will take place at 2 p.m. ET.
The bill arrived at the White House last night, a White House official says, and Biden decided he wanted to sign it as soon as possible. Biden was originally expected to sign the bill on Friday afternoon.
Key features of the plan include up to $1,400-per-person stimulus payments that will send money to about 90% of households, a $300 federal boost to weekly jobless benefits and $350 billion in state and local aid, as well as billions of dollars for K-12 schools to help students return to the classroom, to assist small businesses hard-hit by the pandemic and for vaccine research, development and distribution.
