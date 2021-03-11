World
Biden delivers national address about Covid-19

By Ben Westcott, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 9:38 p.m. ET, March 11, 2021
24 min ago

Key model projects more than 598,000 Americans will die from Covid-19 by July 1

From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas

About 598,523 Americans will have died of coronavirus by July 1, according to the latest forecast from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington.

That number is an increase of more than 22,000 deaths from an IHME forecast released over the weekend, which predicted about 576,026 American deaths by July 1. The team says that an increase in mobility, along with declining mask use in many states and the circulation of more contagious virus variants led to the increase in projected deaths.

“Over the last week the US has seen the largest one-week increase in mobility since the pandemic began,” the IHME team wrote in an analysis containing data through March 8. “This huge jump in mobility means 22 states have mobility levels within 10% of the pre-Covid-19 baseline.”

The latest projection is based on a scenario that accounts for continued spread of the B.1.1.7 virus variant in some locations and scale-up of Covid-19 vaccination in the US over the next few months. Under that scenario, the current projected death rate of 1,395 deaths a day could drop to 86 deaths a day by July 1. If most people wore masks, it would be just 36 deaths a day by July 1.

However, if those who have been vaccinated move toward pre-pandemic levels of mobility, the model projects 822 deaths a day by July 1. In that scenario, IHME projected 655,666 American coronavirus deaths by July.

“If more rapid behavioral relaxation than expected continues, transmission could easily increase enough to counteract the effect of vaccination scale-up and decreasing seasonality,” the IHME team said.

If 95% of Americans started wearing masks, the model projects 584,943 deaths by July 1.

33 min ago

Van Jones: Biden didn't say you need me. He said, "I need you"

From CNN's Leinz Vales

CNN's Van Jones said Thursday that President Biden's address to Americans on the day he signed the Covid-19 relief bill into law was "what we needed right now."

"He didn't say, you need me. He said, 'I need you,'" Jones said. "He didn't just say the states. He said and the tribes and the territories. He talked about the rural America. He's got money in there for rural Americans. He talked about corporations coming together. And he stuck up for the Asian-American community that's been living a horror for this entire time."

Jones went to praise Biden for not criticizing his opponents.

No Republican in the House and Senate voted in favor of the Covid relief bill. 

"He didn't blame the other party for not being there," Jones said. "He told the country that we can get this done."

32 min ago

Biden: "Things may get worse again as new variants of the virus spread"

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
President Biden said later during his remarks on the anniversary of the pandemic that while he'd like Americans to spend July 4th with family, “things may get worse again as new variants of the virus spread.”

"As I told the woman in Pennsylvania, I’ll tell you the truth. July 4th with your loved ones is the goal, but with goals, a lot can happen,” Biden said. “Conditions can change. The scientists have made clear that things may get worse again as new variants of the virus spread. We’ve got work to do to ensure that everyone has the confidence and safety and effectiveness of all three vaccines.”

More on Covid-19 variants: The US is at risk of losing all its recent gains in the battle against Covid-19 as highly contagious variants take advantage of Americans getting lax with safety measures.

"Please hear me clearly: At this level of cases with variants spreading, we stand to completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After weeks of tumbling case numbers, new infections are on the rise again — about 2% more this past week compared to the previous week, Walensky said Monday.

"Similarly, the most recent seven-day average of deaths has also increased more than 2% ... to nearly 2,000 deaths per day."

52 min ago

Biden says Americans "lost faith" in democracy during the pandemic

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

President Biden admitted that many Americans had “lost faith” in democracy and the US government over the course of the pandemic during his primetime speech Thursday evening. 

“We lost faith in whether our government and our democracy can deliver on really hard things for the American people,” Biden said, adding to comments about all the things the pandemic had taken away.

“As I stand here tonight we're proving once again something I've said time and time again to probably tired of hearing me say, I say to foreign leaders and domestic alike. It is never, ever a good bet to bet against the American people,” he said. “America is coming back.”

Biden pointed to vaccine development and distribution, which he called “a true miracle of science” and the recent Mars rover landing before pivoting to the American Rescue Plan, which he signed earlier on Thursday.

46 min ago

Federal government to launch new tools to find Covid vaccine locations in May, Biden says

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

President Biden said that the federal government will launch tools in May to help people find places to get vaccinated.

“At the time when every adult is eligible (for a coronavirus vaccine) in May, we will launch, with our partners, new tools for you to find the vaccine and where to get the shot, including a new website that will help you first find the place to get vaccinated and the one nearest (to) you,” Biden said during his remarks at the White House marking the one-year anniversary of the pandemic.

“No more searching day and night for an appointment for you and your loved ones,” he added.

58 min ago

Biden: My "fervent prayer" is to bring a divided nation together 

From CNN's Josiah Ryan

President Biden concluded his first primetime address tonight saying he prays the nation will come together.

"My fervent prayer for our country, is that after all we've been through, we'll come together, as one people, one nation, one America," he said. "I believe we can and we will."

"We will come out stronger, with a renewed faith in ourselves, a renewed commitment to one another, to our communities and to our country," Biden continued.

Biden then brought the speech to a close with short prayer, appealing to a higher power to protect our troops and give comfort to those who have lost loved ones in the pandemic.

"God bless you all and please God give solace to all those people who lost someone and may God protect our troops," he said.

33 min ago

Biden to Americans: I need you to get vaccinated

From CNN's Leinz Vales

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
President Biden called on all Americans "to get vaccinated" against coronavirus when it's their turn.

"If we do all this, if we do our part, if we do this together, by July 4th there's a good chance you, your families and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or your neighborhood and have a cookout and a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day," Biden said during his primetime address. 

"That doesn't mean large events with lots of people together, but it does mean small groups will be able to get together after this long hard year that will make this Independence day something truly special."

54 min ago

Biden tackles death, loss, and the toll the pandemic has taken on the American psyche

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

President Joe Biden looks at a card he pulled from his pocket to read the number of Americans who have died of Covid-19 to date, as he speaks on the anniversary of the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, at White House in Washington, DC on March 11.
President Biden confronted grief and loss at the beginning of his first primetime address to Americans tonight, on the one-year anniversary of the first Covid-19 shutdowns in the US.

“As of now,” Biden said in the East Room of the White House, “total deaths in America, 527,726, is more deaths than in World War One World War Two, the Vietnam War, and 9/11 combined.”

“They’re husbands, wives, sons and daughters, grandparents, friends, neighbors, young and old,” he remarked. “They leave behind loved ones unable to truly grieve or to heal even to have a funeral.”

The President said he was thinking of everyone who died in the past year, not just Covid victims, who also died alone and left behind “loved ones who are hurting badly.” He said over the course of the pandemic, people had lost jobs, “lost control,” and “maybe worst of all, the loss of hope.” He talked about the children’s “loss of learning.”

“The details of life that matter most,” he continued, “and we missed those details. The big details on the small moments, weddings, birthdays, graduations, all the things that needed to happen. First dates, family reunions, Sunday night rituals. It's all as exact a terrible cost on the psyche of so many of us.”

Biden said Americans were “fundamentally a people who wants to be with others, to talk. To laugh. To hug.”

“The things we used to do that always filled us with joy, have become things, we couldn't do broke our hearts,” he lamented.

1 hr 3 min ago

Biden: Americans are "owed nothing less than the truth" about the pandemic

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

Alex Wong/Getty Images
President Biden said during his Thursday address marking the one-year anniversary of the pandemic that Americans are owed nothing but the truth about when life will get back to normal. 

Biden, speaking from the White House, recalled meeting a small business owner in Philadelphia, who told him that what she needed most was the truth.

“She said, looking me in the eye, she said, ‘I just want the truth. The truth. Just tell me the truth,’” Biden recalled. 

“My fellow Americans, you’re owed nothing less than the truth,” the President continued. “And for all of you asking about when things will get back to normal, here is the truth. The only way to get our lives back, to get our economy back on track, is to beat the virus.”

Biden continued, “But this is one of the most complex operations we’ve ever undertaken as a nation in a long time. That’s why I’m putting every power I have as President of the United States to put us on a war footing to get the job done.” 

“Thank God we’re making some real progress now,” he said.

