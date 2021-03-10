Drivers line up to receive the first and second dose of the Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday, March 3, in Dallas. LM Otero/AP

On the day the mask mandate in Texas was suspended, only 8.85% of the state population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.

The state has administered 7,196,586 doses of Covid-19 vaccine as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, according to data released by Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday.

At least 4,695,684 people have received at least one dose and 2,541,063 people have been fully vaccinated, according to the latest numbers available from the state.

The state reported 3,104 new Covid-19 cases and 225 new fatalities as of Wednesday.

Texas has recorded at least 2,330,216 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic with at least 44,875 deaths, the DSHS dashboard shows.

Note: Numbers released by the state’s public health agency may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University, The Covid Tracking Project and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.