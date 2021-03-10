From Marcia Reverdosa in Sao Paulo and CNN's Tatiana Arias in Atlanta

Brazil reported its highest daily death toll since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic on Tuesday, according to data from the country's Health Ministry, with 1,972 new fatalities.

The country’s total coronavirus death toll now stands at 268,370.

On Tuesday, the ministry reported 70,764 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, raising the country’s total number of infections to 11,122,429 -- the third highest in the world after the United States and India.

In the southeastern state of Sao Paulo on Tuesday, a record number of 517 Covid-19 related deaths were reported by health authorities in the past 24 hours.

Sao Paulo’s death toll now stands at 62,101, with 2,134,020 confirmed Covid-19 cases, according to official data.