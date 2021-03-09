House passes procedural vote to move Covid-19 bill to final vote tomorrow morning
From CNN's Kristin Wilson
By a vote of 219 to 210, the House has passed a procedural motion that allows for a final vote on the Covid-19 stimulus package.
One Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden from Maine, voted no.
While just a procedural vote, the tally is a good indicator of how Democrats will most likely vote on the final bill tomorrow, which increasingly looks like it will pass on a close, and mostly party-line vote.
There had been some concerns that progressives would balk at some of the changes made in the Senate version of the bill.
11 min ago
Kentucky expects to vaccinate 700,000 people this month
From CNN’s Rebekah Riess
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said about 127,110 Kentuckians were vaccinated during the past week, breaking the previous record of 112,428 vaccinations set the week before.
“We are really ramping up to meet the moment and we are going to achieve this goal the President set of having a vaccine available for any Kentucky adult who wants one by the end of May,” the governor said.
According to Beshear, Kentucky will be able to order about 8,500 additional Pfizer and Moderna doses for two weeks from now, and around 5,200 Johnson & Johnson doses for next week.
“We were told that we would have zero Johnson & Johnson for this week, so that's a good thing,” Beshear said, talking about the doses coming in the future.
“Then we think it's really going to take off, because both Pfizer's CEO has said we'll see a lot more, especially near the end of March, and the end of March is going to be significant, the end of April is going to be even more significant. So we expect by that point, again, to do 700,000 individuals vaccinated, this month. We'll do even more than that in April,” the governor added.
1 hr 13 min ago
Walgreens has administered approximately 5 million Covid-19 vaccines
From CNN's Ryan Prior
Walgreens has administered approximately 5 million Covid-19 vaccines through its stores, dedicated clinics and long-term care facilities, according to a company statement.
In the more than 60,000 clinics the company initiated in long-term care facilities, Walgreens says it vaccinated the majority of residents and staff who opted to get a vaccine.
Now that the company is nearing the completion of its vaccination program for long-term care facilities, Walgreens is coordinating with the Biden administration and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to vaccinate teachers, child care workers and school staff included in the next vaccine priority group, the statement added.
The federal government aims for all school staff to receive their first dose by the end of March.
The pharmacy chain says it is receiving about 1 million vaccine doses this week from Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer for the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Through that program, the company is supporting vaccinations across 43 states and jurisdictions.
"Walgreens is incredibly proud of our more than 40,000 immunizers who ensured the successful administration of vaccinations in these facilities," said John Standley, the president of Walgreens. "With their deep experience, as well as increasing vaccine supply, we are making significant strides in accelerating access to Covid-19 vaccines."
1 hr 39 min ago
Novavax is manufacturing its Covid-19 vaccine in North Carolina and Texas
From CNN's Jacqueline Howard
The biotechnology company Novavax is currently manufacturing its coronavirus vaccine at 10 sites in eight countries — with two sites in the United States, in North Carolina and Texas, Dr. Gregory Glenn, president of research and development for Novavax, told CNN on Tuesday.
"They're all at different stages," Glenn said. "Some are earlier, but all are up and running and working on the vaccine. So, we expect to have a very large capacity."
1 hr 46 min ago
Maryland plans to remove all Covid-19 capacity restrictions on restaurants and other businesses
From CNN's Laura Ly
Maryland is removing all Covid-19 capacity restrictions on restaurants and other businesses on Friday, citing "significant improvements in [their] health metrics," Gov. Larry Hogan announced at a news conference Tuesday.
Although physical distancing will still be required, capacity limits will be lifted on all indoor and outdoor dining establishments, retail businesses, religious buildings, fitness centers, personal service locations, such as hair and nail salons, and indoor recreation centers, such as casinos, bingo halls, bowling alleys, and skating rinks, the governor said.
All changes will be effective on Friday starting at 5 p.m. ET, Hogan said.
Large venues, such as for conferences, weddings, or concerts, may expand their indoor and outdoor capacity to 50%, Hogan said.
"Masking, physical distancing, and other safety protocols will remain in place," the governor said.
1 hr 44 min ago
Here's how Covid-19 vaccines could combat coronavirus variants
From CNN's Ashley Ahn
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, outlined today two ways Covid-19 vaccines could combat coronavirus variants: vaccinated people could get specific booster shots against each variant that crops up or a shot that offers protection against several variants.
“Here is the challenge: Are we going to chase each variant in an almost 'whack-a-mole' way or are we going to try and get a vaccine that has a good degree of protection against several (variants) and get the level of virus so low that we don't really have an outbreak proportion,” the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said at a Center for Strategic and International Studies event Tuesday.
Both strategies are being pursued in the US, Fauci said.
1 hr 49 min ago
Austin will still require masks despite Texas lifting state order
From CNN’s Chris Boyette
Dr. Mark Escott, chief medical officer for Austin, Texas, announced Tuesday that masks remain required in the city to protect from the spread of Covid-19, despite Gov. Greg Abbott lifting the statewide mask mandate.
“In Austin, we’re committed to saving lives. Period. If state officials don’t want to do their jobs protecting people from the virus, then we will,” said Austin City Council Member Greg Casar.
Austin City Council passed an ordinance last year allowing the health authority to establish public health mandates and Texas state law allows cities to create their own health rules, according to Casar's spokesperson Tara Pohlmeyer.
McConnell criticizes Covid-19 relief bill, calling it "purely partisan"
From CNN's Ted Barrett
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill the narrowly passed the Senate Saturday as “very liberal and purely partisan,” saying it was only able to get through because Democrats “put lock-step unity ahead of substance” when they defeated almost every GOP amendment to the bill.
“We are hearing reporting that this giveaway will simply wipe out the budget deficit of New York state and eliminate a big part of the deficit in San Francisco, courtesy of the taxpayers in Kentucky and middle America,” he said on the Senate floor Tuesday. “Already we hear heat the administration is saying they want some of these sweeping new welfare policies to become permanent, like a no-strings-attached benefit that disregards all the pro-work lessons of bipartisan welfare reform.”
McConnell also said that “Democrats inherited a turning tide” because the “vaccine trends and economic trends were in place” before this bill voted on and before President Biden was sworn in.
The timeline: The US House is expected to vote tomorrow on the bill, according to a Democratic leadership aide. The House Rules Committee will take up the rule today, and the House will approve the rule governing floor debate tonight, the aide said.
The nearly $2 trillion package includes up to $1,400 stimulus checks to many Americans, and billions of dollars for states and municipalities, schools, small businesses and vaccine distribution.
Roughly 90% of American households will be eligible to receive stimulus checks, according to an estimate from the Penn Wharton Budget Model.
2 hr 13 min ago
North Carolina vaccinates more than 1 million people
From CNN’s Juliana Battaglia
North Carolina has fully vaccinated more than 1.1 million people, Gov. Roy Cooper said at a news conference on Tuesday.
"This puts us even closer to a time when we can hug our loved ones and gather without fear of severe illness," he said. "I'm grateful for the vaccine providers across our state for working hard to get shots off shelves and into arms, your hard work is saving lives."
Part of the state's vaccination efforts have gone towards fair and equitable distribution.
"In the last four weeks over 20% of our first doses have been administered to Black North Carolinians," Cooper said.
The state will continue to focus their efforts on equity, according to Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.
"We will continue to use every lever we have to ensure historically marginalized populations can easily access a Covid-19 vaccine," Cohen said.
The state's positivity rate has stayed around 5%, which is on track for the state, according to Cooper. However, the governor cautioned about "celebrating too early."
"Let's continue wearing our masks and being responsible so that one day soon we can turn the corner on this pandemic," he said.