House passes procedural vote to move Covid-19 bill to final vote tomorrow morning

By a vote of 219 to 210, the House has passed a procedural motion that allows for a final vote on the Covid-19 stimulus package.

One Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden from Maine, voted no.

While just a procedural vote, the tally is a good indicator of how Democrats will most likely vote on the final bill tomorrow, which increasingly looks like it will pass on a close, and mostly party-line vote.

There had been some concerns that progressives would balk at some of the changes made in the Senate version of the bill.