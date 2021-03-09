McConnell criticizes Covid-19 relief bill, calling it "purely partisan"

Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/FILE

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill the narrowly passed the Senate Saturday as “very liberal and purely partisan,” saying it was only able to get through because Democrats “put lock-step unity ahead of substance” when they defeated almost every GOP amendment to the bill.

“We are hearing reporting that this giveaway will simply wipe out the budget deficit of New York state and eliminate a big part of the deficit in San Francisco, courtesy of the taxpayers in Kentucky and middle America,” he said on the Senate floor Tuesday. “Already we hear heat the administration is saying they want some of these sweeping new welfare policies to become permanent, like a no-strings-attached benefit that disregards all the pro-work lessons of bipartisan welfare reform.”

McConnell also said that “Democrats inherited a turning tide” because the “vaccine trends and economic trends were in place” before this bill voted on and before President Biden was sworn in.

The timeline: The US House is expected to vote tomorrow on the bill, according to a Democratic leadership aide. The House Rules Committee will take up the rule today, and the House will approve the rule governing floor debate tonight, the aide said.

The nearly $2 trillion package includes up to $1,400 stimulus checks to many Americans, and billions of dollars for states and municipalities, schools, small businesses and vaccine distribution.

Roughly 90% of American households will be eligible to receive stimulus checks, according to an estimate from the Penn Wharton Budget Model.