By Ben Westcott and Brett McKeehan, CNN

Updated 2:39 a.m. ET, March 8, 2021
22 min ago

Biden eyes big win that will send checks to millions of Americans

Analysis by CNN's Stephen Collinson

Joe Biden is on the cusp of a presidency-defining first 100 days victory and tens of millions of Americans could soon get stimulus checks as the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 rescue bill heads back to the House for a final vote.

After a weekend of high Washington drama, in which the President intervened to keep moderate West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin in line with his fellow Democrats and preserve their tiny Senate margin, Biden hopes to sign the massive bill into law this week.

That will depend, however, on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi preserving her own narrow margin to pass the bill ahead of an expected House vote on Tuesday. Progressive Democrats are disappointed by the removal of a minimum wage hike in the Senate version of the package passed on Saturday and the narrowed scope of unemployment payments.

The bill includes extended help for the unemployed, money to reopen schools, aid for stricken small businesses, child tax credits and health insurance subsidies.

It would enshrine one of the boldest deployments of federal power to alleviate the plight of the poorest Americans in at least a generation, and would invite comparisons between Biden and great reforming Democratic presidents of the 20th century, on a crisis measure uniformly opposed by Republicans.

Analysis: Biden eyes big win that will send checks to millions of Americans
1 min ago

Brazil reports largest single-day surge in new coronavirus cases in 2 months

From CNN’s Maria Fleet in Atlanta

Healthcare workers treat Covid-19 infected patients inside a field hospital at the Pedro Dell'Antonia sports complex in Santo Andre, Brazil on February 22.
Healthcare workers treat Covid-19 infected patients inside a field hospital at the Pedro Dell'Antonia sports complex in Santo Andre, Brazil on February 22. Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Brazil’s health ministry reported 80,508 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, the country's largest daily increase in new infections since January 7.

The grim news comes after a week in which the country also marked its highest daily death toll. On Wednesday, Brazil recorded 1,910 deaths, according to the health ministry -- its highest number since the outbreak began.

Sunday’s reported daily death toll was 1,086, the health ministry announced. Since the epidemic began, Brazil has confirmed a total of 11,019,344 virus cases.

Public and private intensive care units are near or at capacity across the country, with one-third at the edge of collapse at more than 90% capacity, according to federal and state data. 

Brazil’s largest state, Sao Paulo, entered a two-week “red phase” of coronavirus restrictions at midnight Saturday, meaning all but essential businesses would remain closed for the period. 

6 min ago

China launching program to vaccinate Chinese nationals overseas

From Eric Cheung in Hong Kong and CNN's Beijing bureau

Inactivated SARS-Cov-2 vaccines are seen at the packaging workshop in Sinopharm's headquarters in Beijing during a media tour organized by the State Council Information Office on February 26.
Inactivated SARS-Cov-2 vaccines are seen at the packaging workshop in Sinopharm's headquarters in Beijing during a media tour organized by the State Council Information Office on February 26. Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images

China will launch a program to inoculate Chinese people living abroad with Covid-19 vaccines, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday.

The "spring sprout" program will see China set up vaccination stations "to administer Chinese vaccines for our compatriots in surrounding countries," Wang said in a news conference.

Wang added that China will also roll out health certificates for international travelers.

"We will take care to fully protect personal privacy, and contribute to the mutual recognition of nucleic acid test results and vaccination records, thus facilitating safe and orderly flow of personnel," he said.