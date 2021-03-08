World
International Women's Day

Coronavirus pandemic

CDC releases new guidelines for Americans vaccinated against Covid-19

By Ben Westcott, Brett McKeehan, Kara Fox, Mike Hayes and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 4:57 PM ET, Mon March 8, 2021
32 min ago

March and April are critical months to stop another coronavirus surge, CDC director says

From CNN’s Jen Christensen

Dr. Rochelle Walensky speaks on December 8.
The next two months are critical to whether the United States experiences another surge in coronavirus cases, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday.

“There is so much that’s critical riding on the next two months,” Walensky told the National League of Cities Monday. “How quickly we will vaccinate versus whether we will have another surge really relies on what happens in March and April.”

Walensky said she hopes local leaders will do what they can to encourage people to wear masks and keep good physical distance from each other – and encourage people to get vaccinated. 

“Be part of the action that gets us out of this,” Walensky said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, added that the country urgently needs to get ahead of the variants, some of which are more transmissible. 

The country should have enough vaccines manufactured by the end of May for everyone who wants one, but it will take longer to get those vaccines into arms. 

“I would imagine that we can probably do that within a couple of months following the total availability of vaccines somewhere this summer,” Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, told the National League of Cities Monday. “I think that this is going to change a lot of what we can and cannot do.” 

He also encouraged people “not to pull back on public health measures prematurely.”

“In other words, listen to the recommendations of the CDC regarding mitigation methods, wearing of masks, physical distancing,” Fauci said. “Listen to what their recommendations are.” 

The CDC released new guidelines for the vaccinated Monday that suggest vaccinated people can safely get together with other vaccinated individuals in small groups, but the guidelines still encourage all people to wear masks and keep physical distance to protect those that have not yet been vaccinated.

About 90% of the US population still has not been vaccinated, according to the CDC. 

1 hr ago

Ohio governor will mark March 9 as date of remembrance for lives lost to Covid-19

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess

March 9 will be marked as a day or remembrance in Ohio, honoring the lives lost to Covid-19 and to honor all those who have been part of the battle against the virus, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Monday.

DeWine said he will issue a proclamation on Tuesday as the state reflects on “the lives of our fellow Ohioans that Covid has taken, and how the pandemic has challenged us, how the pandemic has changed us."

March 9 marks the one year anniversary of the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in Ohio, which was reported in Cuyahoga County, the governor said.

In addition to the proclamation, the state has started planning for a memorial grove to be in one of Ohio’s state parks, to honor the memory of all those who have died from Covid-19, DeWine said.

2 hr 23 min ago

More than 60 million people in the US have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine

From CNN's Nadia Kounang

More than 92 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the United States, according to data published Monday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

The CDC reported Monday that 92,089,852 total doses have been administered – about 79.13% of the 116,378,615 doses distributed.

That’s 1.7 million more doses reported administered since yesterday, for a seven-day average of 2,169,981 doses per day.

More than 60 million people have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than 31 million people have been fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.

Note: Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been given on the day reported. 

 

2 hr 27 min ago

Ohio will expand Covid-19 vaccine eligibility to include people age 50 and older

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess

Educational staff at Kettering City Schools receive the Covid-19 vaccine as a part of Ohios Phase 1B vaccine distribution in Dayton, Ohio, on February 10.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that beginning Thursday, the state will expand its Covid-19 vaccine eligibility to include people age 50 and older, as well as those with type 2 diabetes, and end-stage renal disease.

The change comes as DeWine said he spoke with the 113 health commissioners throughout Ohio Monday morning, of which a number requested that the state further broaden eligibility because some counties still find themselves with leftover vaccine doses at the end of each week.

“Those 50 to 59 years of age, total population in Ohio is approximately 1.2 million. End stage renal disease, those under 50, we think is about 25,000, and type 2 diabetes, again under 50, is about 172,000 we believe. So that will give you some idea,” DeWine said. “We’re opening to those three groups beginning on Thursday.”

3 hr 3 min ago

Biden says he will sign $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill "as soon as I get it"

From CNN's Betsty Klein

President Joe Biden speaks from the State Dining Room at the White House on March 6 in Washington, DC.
President Biden told reporters Monday he will sign the $1.9 trillion Covid relief package, his top legislative priority, as soon as it lands on his desk. 

“As soon as I get it,” Biden said when asked when he would be signing the bill.

The President made the remarks while participating in an event highlighting vaccinations for veterans in Washington, DC.

Biden will sign the bill pending passage in the House this week, now expected on Wednesday. 

A senior Democratic leadership aide told CNN Monday that the Covid-19 relief bill that was expected to be passed by the House on Tuesday, has been delayed until Wednesday. 

Until then, officials will continue to engage with members on Capitol Hill, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said earlier Monday.

"Our legislative team, led by Steve Ricchetti and Louisa Terrell, are certainly not taking anything for granted. They're picking up the phone, checking in with offices, making sure they have their questions answered. They're asking the President, the vice president, Ron Klain, other senior members of the administration to make calls as needed," she said. 

The bill was passed by the Senate on Saturday afternoon along party lines after the overnight vote-a-rama.

3 hr 7 min ago

Vaccination rates are "significantly lower" among minority communities, White House adviser says

From CNN's Betsy Klein

White House adviser and Covid equity task force director Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith speaks during a Covid briefing on March 8.
White House adviser and Covid equity task force director Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith provided an update Monday on the administration’s efforts toward vaccine equity, emphasizing that there is still work to be done. 

Factors including race, ethnicity, rural versus urban geography, poverty, disability, living situation and type of employment are “exerting tremendous influence on the outcomes we see in Covid-19,” Nunez-Smith said at Monday’s virtual Covid briefing.

She outlined with charts how Latinos have been disproportionately impacted by Covid-19 cases, while Black Americans have been disproportionately impacted by Covid-19 deaths. Vaccination rates, she said, are “significantly lower” for Latino, Asian, and non-Hispanic Black Americans relative to their share of the general population, nothing that there is still limited data on vaccinations.

“We're not getting from individuals, from providers and from states, the critical information about who has access to these three lifesaving vaccines that need to be equitably distributed across our country. So I want to emphasize here: It is possible to do better,” she said.

The information that is being reported, she said, shows there is “critical ground that we must make up.”

Nunez-Smith also detailed the challenges of vaccine hesitancy, noting that the Biden administration is implementing “a comprehensive and national public education campaign,” and hosting roundtables with constituencies to get those efforts right.

“We're building relationships with trusted messengers, all over the country, to make sure they have the best information possible to share with their communities,” she said.

However, she pressed, public health officials “cannot and will not” accept that vaccine confidence is “the end all and be all of the difference in vaccine uptake,” citing the need for other intervention, like community vaccination sites, mobile units, and other equity-oriented vaccination site features, like targeted geographic eligibility, weekend extended hours, and reserved slots for registration through faith-based and community-based organizations. She also touted the federal retail pharmacy program to address these issues for some of the nation’s most vulnerable.

Going forward, she said the administration will continue to prioritize filling gaps for high-risk communities and will call on states to “offer clear, transparent equity goals for their residents” and provide more data.

“We must take significant steps at every level of intervention to bend the vaccination process towards justice,” she said, adding that equity is “mission critical” and not just an aspirational goal.

 

3 hr 11 min ago

House vote on Biden $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill delayed until Wednesday

From CNN's Kristin Wilson and Ryan Nobles

The US Capitol is seen in Washington, DC, on March 6.
A senior Democratic leadership aide tells CNN that the Covid-19 relief bill that was expected to be passed by the House on Tuesday has been delayed until Wednesday. 

Another senior Democratic aide says there is nothing unexpected about the delay. “It’s just a big, detailed bill, and it's just taking a minute to process all of it,” the aide said. 

3 hr 21 min ago

Go There: CNN answers your questions about Covid-19 vaccines and guidelines for fully vaccinated people

New guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for vaccinated people will be released today.

The new guidelines will come as more than 30 million people in the US are now fully immunized against Covid-19.

CNN's Polo Sandoval was in Austin, Texas, answering your questions.

WATCH:

3 hr 24 min ago

Wyoming is removing its statewide mask requirement, governor says

From CNN’s Will Brown

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon gives the State of the State address on March 2.
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announced that he is removing the statewide mask requirement and allowing restaurants, bars, theaters, and gyms to resume normal operations starting March 16.

Gordon pointed to declining numbers of active Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, as well as the state’s vaccine rollout, as reasons for the changes.

The governor encouraged Wyoming citizens to “continue to take personal responsibility for their actions and stay diligent,” including by wearing masks indoors and observing requests by private businesses.

Gordon is keeping the state’s mask requirement in place for K-12 schools.

Wyoming joins states such as Texas and Mississippi that are removing statewide mask mandates despite criticism from President Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci.