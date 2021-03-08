March and April are critical months to stop another coronavirus surge, CDC director says

Dr. Rochelle Walensky speaks on December 8. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The next two months are critical to whether the United States experiences another surge in coronavirus cases, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday.

“There is so much that’s critical riding on the next two months,” Walensky told the National League of Cities Monday. “How quickly we will vaccinate versus whether we will have another surge really relies on what happens in March and April.”

Walensky said she hopes local leaders will do what they can to encourage people to wear masks and keep good physical distance from each other – and encourage people to get vaccinated.

“Be part of the action that gets us out of this,” Walensky said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, added that the country urgently needs to get ahead of the variants, some of which are more transmissible.

The country should have enough vaccines manufactured by the end of May for everyone who wants one, but it will take longer to get those vaccines into arms.

“I would imagine that we can probably do that within a couple of months following the total availability of vaccines somewhere this summer,” Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, told the National League of Cities Monday. “I think that this is going to change a lot of what we can and cannot do.”

He also encouraged people “not to pull back on public health measures prematurely.”

“In other words, listen to the recommendations of the CDC regarding mitigation methods, wearing of masks, physical distancing,” Fauci said. “Listen to what their recommendations are.”

The CDC released new guidelines for the vaccinated Monday that suggest vaccinated people can safely get together with other vaccinated individuals in small groups, but the guidelines still encourage all people to wear masks and keep physical distance to protect those that have not yet been vaccinated.

About 90% of the US population still has not been vaccinated, according to the CDC.