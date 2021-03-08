US surpasses 29 million confirmed Covid-19 cases

There have been at least 29,000,012 total cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the United States, and at least 525,046 people have died from Covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
- JHU recorded the first case of Covid-9 in the United States on January 21, 2020
- 97 days later, on April 27, 2020, the US hit 1 million cases
- 103 days later, on August 8, 2020, the US hit 5 million cases
- 92 days later, on November 8, 2020, the US hit 10 million cases
- 29 days later, on December 7, 2020, the US hit 15 million cases
- 24 days later, on December 31, 2020, the US hit 20 million cases
- 23 days later, on January 23, the US hit 25 million cases
- 7 days later, on January 30, the US hit 26 million cases
- 8 days later, on February 7, the US hit 27 million cases
- 14 days later, on February 20, the US hit 28 million cases
- 16 days later, on March 8, the US hit 29 million cases
At least 20 other countries have reported more than 1 million total Covid-19 cases, according to JHU:
- India and Brazil have over 11 million total cases
- Russia and the UK have over 4 million total cases
- France, Spain and Italy have over 3 million total cases
- Turkey, Germany, Colombia, Argentina and Mexico have over 2 million total cases
- Poland, Iran, South Africa, Ukraine, Indonesia, Peru, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands have over 1 million total cases