14 min ago

Swiss government will provide free Covid-19 tests for everyone in the country

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy

The Swiss government is set to provide free coronavirus tests for everyone in the country as it moves forward with plans to ease restrictions. 

A statement from the Federal Swiss Council said they hoped to "massively strengthen testing to accompany the planned relaxation of restrictions."

"To bring about an increase in tests, the government proposes that the state takes care of the cost of all tests." 

Non-essential shops were the first to reopen in Switzerland on Monday with the Swiss government set to assess on March 12 whether outdoor dining may resume beginning March 22.

The Swiss government currently finances tests in schools, nursing homes and areas where flare ups of the virus have been detected.

Schools and businesses should test their staff and students regularly "in order to detect as soon as possible the flare ups of the coronavirus" the government said.

Businesses who regularly test their employees may be able to bypass the close contact quarantine requirement the government added.

As soon as self-testing is found to be "sufficiently reliable" the Swiss government hopes to offer five tests to each person per month.

The testing campaign is set to cost the Swiss government over a billion Swiss francs with a final decision to be taken March 12 following a discussion with the cantons. 

27 min ago

Chile's president hopes to vaccinate country's adult population by end of June

From CNN's Rob North

CNN

The President of Chile says he hopes to have vaccinated the country’s adult population by the end of June, with five million of the most risky cases vaccinated by the end of the month.

Speaking exclusively to CNN's Julia Chatterley, Sebastián Piñera said, “We started negotiating the acquisitions of vaccines in April, May, and by now we have secured more than 36 million doses and that is enough to cover our whole population.”

“Our immunization program is a sound and solid one…we have vaccines and have capacity to distribute vaccines all over the country, to every corner of the country. Yesterday we vaccinated more than 300,000 people in one day. That’s why we are really pushing the process because we want to vaccinate our population as soon as possible," he said.

“We are working hard to get herd immunity, and we hope to have it by midyear, before the end of June,” Piñera added.

Chile has largely been using the Chinese Sinovac vaccine which the President insists is safe, saying it was “approved by our own family health institute, we have made sure that it is safe and efficient. We sent our own people to China to confirm that it is safe and secure and therefore we’re confident.”

Piñera also called for greater international cooperation to tackle future pandemics, including strengthening the World Health Organization. He said “This pandemic has shown with two super powers, China and the US, instead of collaborating, they face each other, it doesn’t work. We need more collaboration, need better institutions.”

1 hr 9 min ago

Go There: CNN is live in Mississippi. Send us your questions about the state's decision to lift Covid-19 restrictions.

Mississippi, like Texas, has already rolled back its mask mandate and lifted Covid-19 restrictions, despite warnings from health officials against reopening too soon. 

The CDC director urged people to keep masking and distancing "regardless of what states decide." President Biden, meanwhile, criticized states such as Texas and Mississippi for lifting their Covid-19 restrictions against pleas from top public health officials, accusing those in power of "Neanderthal thinking."

CNN's national correspondent Ryan Young is taking your questions outside a vaccination center in Jackson, Mississippi. What do you want to know?

2 hr 7 min ago

Miami Beach mayor "very concerned" about potential spring break Covid-19 surge

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Miami Beach, Florida, Mayor Dan Gelber is bracing for a possible coronavirus spike if people who’ve been stuck in their homes for a year visit his city during spring break. 

“We’re very concerned. You know, a lot of things are happening simultaneously. You have the variant down here, and we still are having sometimes dozens of deaths a day in our county,” Gelber said on CNN’s “New Day.” 

“And at the same time, we’ve got incredibly cheap round-trip tickets for 40 bucks from anywhere in the Northeast down here, discounted rooms and people who have been really…pent up and wanting to get out with no other place to go than here. So we are very worried that there's going to be a convergence of people here and a real problem in the aftermath of that.” 

While there is ample outdoor dining and hotels have been following guidelines, Gelber said that gatherings at bars “might become the kinds of super-spreaders that I think we saw a year ago.” 

Gelber said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has hampered his ability to give out fines, so police officers and ambassadors are handing out masks. The city is also enforcing a curfew and a noise ordinance.  

“I would love to have the governor's voice urging people to be responsible, but we really don't have that right now,” he said. 

Watch:

1 hr 53 min ago

The US added 379,000 jobs in February, signaling the recovery is finally gaining steam

From CNN’s Anneken Tappe

A 'now hiring' sign in posted in front of a Taco Bell restaurant on February 5, in Novato, California.
A 'now hiring' sign in posted in front of a Taco Bell restaurant on February 5, in Novato, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The US economy added 379,000 jobs last month, far more than economists had expected, signaling the labor market recovery is finally gaining steam.

The unemployment rate — which only counts people who are actively seeking jobs and not those who have dropped out of the workforce entirely — inched down to 6.2% from 6.3% in January. Economists had predicted it would stay flat. 

Economists agree that the official jobless rate is likely under-reporting how many people are actually unemployed as a result of the pandemic.

 

2 hr 57 min ago

WHO chief warns against vaccine nationalism and the "me first" approach

From CNN's Zamira Rahim

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is pictured at a press conference at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, in July 2020.
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is pictured at a press conference at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, in July 2020. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned countries to abandon the "me first" approach to vaccines in an opinion article for The Guardian.

"Of the 225m vaccine doses that have been administered so far, the vast majority have been in a handful of rich and vaccine-producing countries, while most low- and middle-income countries watch and wait," Ghebreyesus said.
 "A me-first approach might serve short-term political interests, but it is self-defeating and will lead to a protracted recovery."

It's not the first time Ghebreyesus has made such a plea.

"I need to be blunt: the world is on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure -- and the price of this failure will be paid with lives and livelihoods in the world's poorest countries," he said, while speaking at WHO headquarters in Geneva on January 18.

WHO is co-leader of the COVAX initiative, which is aimed at distributing vaccines to low-income countries who cannot easily purchase them directly from manufacturers.

But even among wealthier nations trouble is brewing, with Europe in particular struggling with disrupted vaccine supplies.

"The future is ours to write. Let’s not be held back by politics, business as usual or those who say we can’t," Ghebreyesus wrote in The Guardian, adding that the world should make sure "no country is left behind."
3 hr 6 min ago

"We know it works": CT governor explains decision to reopen businesses while keeping mask mandate

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Connecticut is set to fully reopen some businesses to full capacity while maintaining its mask mandate.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont explained his decision on CNN’s “New Day.” 

“This is something we know we can do safely, we know it works, and maintaining the masks and the social distancing reinforces that [we] still know that we have a way to go,” Lamont said.

Beginning on March 19, the state will no longer have capacity restrictions for restaurants, houses of worship, stores, gyms, museums, and a slew of other businesses and institutions.

Restaurants will still be required to limit tables to eight patrons, and the 11 p.m. curfew for eating establishments and entertainment venues will remain in effect. 

During a press conference Thursday, Lamont contrasted his state with others that are fully reopening businesses while lifting mask mandates. “This is not Texas. This is not Mississippi. This is Connecticut. We are maintaining the masks,” he said. 

Lamont said the “vast majority” of people over age 55 will be vaccinated by March 19. The state has made the vaccine available solely by age for fairness and simplicity, he said. 

He also said that more highly transmissible variants are “the wild card in the deck.” 

“But we have a little experience with it,” he said. “We've seen the variant now down in Miami and San Diego for six, seven weeks. And I really worried that it was going to double up every few days, and that has not happened. So we have a sense that if the variant does become more prevalent here in this region -- it's not yet -- we'll be able to respond accordingly. And we'll have time to respond." 

3 hr 9 min ago

Iran reports 8,300 new Covid-19 cases

From CNN’s Ramin Mostaghim in Tehran

On Friday, Iran's health ministry reported 8,367 new daily coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total to 1,673,470 since the beginning of the pandemic. 

Iran also reported 81 new Covid-19 related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 60,512.

Iran has the most severe Covid-19 outbreak in the Middle East, with the highest number of virus cases and deaths in the region.

At least 3,767 patients remain hospitalized in ICU, a spokeswoman for the health ministry, Sima Sadaat Lari, said in a press conference on state TV. 

The health ministry also announced that 12 provinces in Iran have been affected by new variants of Covid-19. 

Iran continues to keep restrictions in place to avoid a larger outbreak of cases. 

3 hr 11 min ago

Desperate Americans wait as Washington duels over Covid-19 relief bill

From CNN's Stephen Collinson

US President Joe Biden says the massive Covid-19 relief bill now on the Senate floor is crucial to finally getting a jump on a murderous pandemic. It's also a perfect metaphor for American politics in 2021.

The measure contains many billions of dollars in extended unemployment benefits, help for shuttered small businesses, cash for getting schools open and it stands up a nationwide effort to speed up vaccines that could finally reduce the virus to manageable levels. The latest government data shows the country is down nearly 10 million jobs from where it was a year ago -- underscoring the aching human need the package will address.

But Republicans charge the measure is laden with big-ticket liberal spending that has nothing to do with the crisis and quarrel with substantial aid payments to states and cities that they argue are hurting less than expected owing to better-than-projected tax revenues.

