The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Jessie Yeung and Brett McKeehan, CNN

Updated 2:47 a.m. ET, March 5, 2021
1 min ago

Japan extends state of emergency for Tokyo

People commute on a train in Tokyo, Japan on March 5 as officials extended a coronavirus state of emergency in the Tokyo area.
People commute on a train in Tokyo, Japan on March 5 as officials extended a coronavirus state of emergency in the Tokyo area. Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

Japan approved a two-week extension for Tokyo's Covid-19 state of emergency, the country's public broadcaster NHK reported Friday.

The state of emergency has been in place for Tokyo and three prefectures -- Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa -- since January 7, and was set to end Sunday. It will now continue until March 21.

The extension was approved to lessen the strain on hospitals and ensure hospital bed availability, said Nishimura Yasutoshi, Japan's Covid-19 response minister, on Friday.

Nishimura also noted infection rates were higher in March and April 2020 as people's movements increase during that time. 

Tokyo reported 279 new cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 112,624, according to the city's Metropolitan Government.

38 min ago

More than 2,750 cases of coronavirus variants reported in the US

The United States has reported at least 2,753 cases of the coronavirus variants first spotted in the UK, South Africa and Brazil, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Genomic sequencing has turned up cases of the three top variants of concern in 47 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico.

The CDC says this does not represent the total number of such cases circulating in the US -- just those detected by analyzing positive samples.

UK variant: The vast majority of these cases -- 2,672 -- are the more contagious variant known as B.1.1.7, which was originally detected in the UK. This variant has been found in 46 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, DC. About 24% of cases are in Florida. 

South Africa variant: There have been 68 cases of a variant first seen in South Africa, called B.1.351, in 16 states and Washington, DC.

Brazil variant: 13 total cases of the P.1 variant first linked to Brazil have been discovered in 7 states.

47 min ago

Australia says it has enough AstraZeneca vaccines until domestic production is established

From CNN's Carly Walsh

A container holding the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine arrives at Sydney International Airport on February 28.
A container holding the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine arrives at Sydney International Airport on February 28. Edwina Pickles/Pool/Getty Images

Australia has enough doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine to continue plans to inoculate its citizens, according to a statement from the spokesperson of the Minister for Health.

The statement said existing vaccines in the country will see Australia through until domestic production is established in late March. 

Australia started inoculating citizens with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on February 22. Distribution of the AstraZeneca vaccine began Thursday in the state of South Australia. 