WHO chief warns against vaccine nationalism and the "me first" approach

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned countries to abandon the "me first" approach to vaccines in an opinion article for The Guardian.
"Of the 225m vaccine doses that have been administered so far, the vast majority have been in a handful of rich and vaccine-producing countries, while most low- and middle-income countries watch and wait," Ghebreyesus said.
"A me-first approach might serve short-term political interests, but it is self-defeating and will lead to a protracted recovery."
It's not the first time Ghebreyesus has made such a plea.
"I need to be blunt: the world is on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure -- and the price of this failure will be paid with lives and livelihoods in the world's poorest countries," he said, while speaking at WHO headquarters in Geneva on January 18.
WHO is co-leader of the COVAX initiative, which is aimed at distributing vaccines to low-income countries who cannot easily purchase them directly from manufacturers.
But even among wealthier nations trouble is brewing, with Europe in particular struggling with disrupted vaccine supplies.
"The future is ours to write. Let’s not be held back by politics, business as usual or those who say we can’t," Ghebreyesus wrote in The Guardian, adding that the world should make sure "no country is left behind."