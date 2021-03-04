Germany's vaccine commission will soon authorize the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for people aged over 65, following the latest studies, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

The commission had recommended in January that the vaccine should not be given to over 65s due to insufficient data.

Coronavirus restrictions nationwide will be eased in five stages, Merkel added -- each additional step will be taken every 14 days if infection rates stay low.

“We will install an emergency brake if we get into an exponential growth of infections surpassing a weekly rate of 100 per 100,000," she said.

Merkel also said that all Germans will be able to receive a free rapid test every week, starting March 8.