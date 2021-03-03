Mississippi lifting mask mandates will "sabotage" fight against Covid-19, Jackson mayor says

Jackson, Mississippi, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the governor’s announcement to end all county mask mandates will “sabotage our efforts” to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“No one celebrates victory in the third quarter. And so, as we have the introduction of another vaccine and as we…ramp up opportunities to have more Americans vaccinated, it makes no sense that we're choosing to sabotage our efforts and put people and lives and businesses in jeopardy,” Lumumba said to CNN’s Alisyn Camerota.

Lumumba said Gov. Tate Reeves is sending a contradictory message against health experts and that too many people won’t follow local mask mandates.

“He puts Jackson in an extremely dangerous position, because we're not only the capital of the state of Mississippi; we’re the capital of health care,” Lumumba said.

Lumumba said Jackson will continue its mask mandate until health officials say it is safe to lift it.

“That is an effort not only to protect lives, protect families, but to protect businesses, as well,” he said.

