Biden announces goal to get all educators at least one dose of Covid vaccine by end of March

President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the White House in Washington, DC on March 2. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

President Biden said his administration would order states to prioritize educators in vaccination efforts in remarks from the State Dining Room Tuesday, announcing he was “using the full authority of the federal government” to direct states to move teachers and school staff to the front of the line.

“My challenge to all states, territories and the District of Columbia is this,” Biden said Tuesday. “We want every educator, school staff member and childcare worker to receive at least one shot by the end of the month of March.”

Through the administration’s federal pharmacy program, which allows Americans to get vaccinated at their local pharmacy, Biden said his administration would prioritize educators starting next week for vaccine appointments in an effort to accelerate the reopening of schools.

“We can reopen schools, if the right steps are taken, even before employees are vaccinated,” Biden said, “But time and again, we've heard from educators and parents that have anxieties about that.”

Biden also acknowledged that not every educator would be able to get an appointment in the first week, “but our goal is to do everything we can to help every educator receive a shot this month, the month of March.”

Watch the moment: