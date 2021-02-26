Here's what action is expected today on the latest US Covid-19 stimulus bill 

The House of Representatives is expected to vote Friday evening to approve President Biden's $1.9 trillion pandemic aid package, a major step toward enacting the first legislative priority of the new administration as the devastating fallout from the spread of Covid-19 has left Americans in dire need of further relief.

The package advanced by House Democrats includes direct aid to small businesses, $1,400 direct checks to Americans making less than $75,000 annually, an increase in the child tax credit, direct funding to state and local governments, funding for schools and more money for vaccine distribution.

It is expected to pass on a party line vote as House Republicans have urged their members to vote against the package and are seeking to limit defections.

Republicans have argued that the legislation overreaches and serves as a liberal wish list of agenda items and complain that they have been locked out of the process for crafting the measure.

Democrats counter that they are willing to work with Republicans, but will not water down the plan and say they have a mandate to take sweeping action to address the pandemic now that they control Congress and the White House.

What happens next: If the bill passes in the House, it will then be up to the Senate, which is using the reconciliation process. The process allows lawmakers to bypass the 60-vote threshold typically required for breaking filibusters and moving legislation forward. Whatever version the Senate approves would also have to pass through the House.

Current expanded unemployment benefits run out March 14. That's the date by which Democrats have said they must have the Covid relief bill passed into law.

"We are on track to get this bill done and get it on the President's desk before the expiration of the enhanced unemployment benefits, which is March 14," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday.

CNN's Zachary B. Wolf contributed reporting to this post.