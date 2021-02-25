A healthcare worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Monday, February 22. Sarah Pabst/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Americas region, including the US, is seeing a drop in Covid-19 cases -- but the infection rate is almost the same as the middle of last year, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Most Latin American countries are reporting a drop in new cases, “but the virus continues to spread at levels roughly equivalent to those that we saw mid last year when many countries were sounding the alarm,” said PAHO Director Carissa Etienne on Wednesday.

Although the Americas are seeing a reduction in cases, and vaccination campaigns have begun in at least 28 countries and territories, “it will be months before we see vaccinations impact the rate of Covid-19 infections, even in places like the United States, where immunization campaigns have been active for weeks," she said.

Approximately 78 million people have been vaccinated in the Americas and the Caribbean -- but it's not enough, Etienne said.

“The lifesaving power of vaccines should not be a privilege for the few, but a right for all, especially for the countries at greatest risk, like those in the Americas, who remain the epicenter of the pandemic," she said, adding that vaccines are "safe and effective."

"Our region needs vaccines, as soon as possible and as many as possible to save lives,” she said.

