Global coronavirus death toll surpasses 2.5 million

Grave diggers push the coffin of a Covid-19 victim before a burial at the Alto de Sao Joao cemetery in Lisbon, Portugal, on February 18. Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images

More than 2.5 million people across the world have died due to coronavirus.

At least 2,500,770 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The milestone of 2 million global Covid-19 deaths was recorded on Jan. 15.

The US leads with the most deaths followed by Brazil, Mexico, India and the UK.

On Feb. 22, the US surpassed the 500,00 total Covid-19 deaths mark, according to Johns Hopkins University.

At least 112,716,833 Covid-19 cases have been reported globally since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.