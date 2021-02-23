World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Helen Regan, CNN

Updated 2:20 AM ET, Tue February 23, 2021
39 min ago

Oman to suspend incoming flights from 10 countries amid spread of Covid-19 variants

From CNN's Raja Razek

Oman's supreme committee for dealing with Covid-19 has decided to suspend incoming flights from 10 countries for 15 days over concerns about the spread of variants, according to state-run Oman News Agency. 

"The Supreme Committee studied the impact of the global epidemiological situation on health systems in different countries of the world, particularly amid the spread of mutated variants of the virus linked to travel," the report said.

The 10 countries are:

  • Sudan
  • Lebanon
  • South Africa
  • Brazil
  • Nigeria
  • Tanzania
  • Ghana
  • Guinea
  • Sierra Leone
  • Ethiopia

The report said in addition, "arrivals from any other country if the travelers happened to have visited the above-mentioned ten countries within 14 days before applying to enter the Sultanate" will also be banned.  

According to the state-run news agency, the 15-day ban, with an exemption granted to Omani citizens, diplomats, and health workers and their families, takes effect from 12 a.m. local time next Thursday. 

35 min ago

Multiple US governors order flags lowered in memory of 500,000 lives lost to Covid-19

From CNN’s Jen Selva

Multiple governors across the United States have ordered flags being flown at half-staff to honor the 500,000 victims who have died from Covid-19.

It follows US President Joe Biden's speech at a candlelighting ceremony to mark the milestone.

The governors of Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Kentucky, Nebraska, Oregon and Washington are honoring the lives lost. 

43 min ago

Covid-19 is likely to be a problem "for the next few winters," says England's chief medical officer

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio in London

Covid-19 is likely to be a problem for the next few winters -- despite vaccination programs -- the chief medical officer for England, Chris Whitty, said during a news conference Monday. 

“This is something that we have to see for the long term and, in my view, is likely to be a problem in particular during the winter for the next few winters,” Whitty said. 

The chief medical officer for England said that other respiratory diseases, for which there are vaccines, still cause a significant number of deaths every year -- and so will Covid-19

“I am afraid, for the foreseeable future, the coronavirus is going to be added to that list of things that those who are vulnerable, even despite vaccination, can be at risk of,” he said.
“We vaccinate against flu, we vaccinate against pneumococcal pneumonia and still there are cases and there are deaths. 
46 min ago

Major challenges ahead after US hits 500,000 coronavirus deaths

From CNN's Holly Yan and Christina Maxouris

Half a million US lives have been lost to Covid-19. That's more than the number of Americans killed in World War II.

The pandemic is far from over. But Americans can steer its course -- and help prevent many more families from suffering inconsolable grief.

Good news (for now) on cases and hospitalizations:

Nationwide, the rates of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are declining.

The number of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 has fallen for the 40th day in a row, according to the COVID Tracking Project. And daily deaths have declined 24% this past week compared to the previous week, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Major challenges:

As numbers of new cases and hospitalizations go down, however, reports of highly contagious variants go up.

"I am worried about this variant -- the B.1.1.7 variant (first found in the UK)," said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.
"If that takes over, the numbers are going to start to spiral up again. There's no end to what the death toll will look like unless we can vaccinate ahead of it."

Where the US stands on vaccinations:

More than 44.1 million Americans have received at least one dose of their two-dose vaccines, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About 19.4 million have been fully vaccinated. That's about 5.9% of the US population -- far less than the estimated 70% to 85% of Americans who would need to be immune to reach herd immunity.

Some states are still grappling with vaccine delays after severe weather walloped much of the country last week. But the US will likely be caught up by the middle of this week, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Read more about the situation in the US:

Officials are hopeful the US is getting closer to the end of the pandemic. But there are road bumps ahead
