Oman's supreme committee for dealing with Covid-19 has decided to suspend incoming flights from 10 countries for 15 days over concerns about the spread of variants, according to state-run Oman News Agency.

"The Supreme Committee studied the impact of the global epidemiological situation on health systems in different countries of the world, particularly amid the spread of mutated variants of the virus linked to travel," the report said.

The 10 countries are:

Sudan

Lebanon

South Africa

Brazil

Nigeria

Tanzania

Ghana

Guinea

Sierra Leone

Ethiopia

The report said in addition, "arrivals from any other country if the travelers happened to have visited the above-mentioned ten countries within 14 days before applying to enter the Sultanate" will also be banned.

According to the state-run news agency, the 15-day ban, with an exemption granted to Omani citizens, diplomats, and health workers and their families, takes effect from 12 a.m. local time next Thursday.