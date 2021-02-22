UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to announce England's route out of lockdown on Monday. Stefan Rousseau/WPA Pool/Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday set out a roadmap for “cautiously easing” lockdown restrictions in England, Downing Street said in a statement.

The first step in the plan will start on March 8, when the government's top priority groups for vaccinations are expected to have "received a degree of immunity, three weeks after being offered their first dose,” Downing Street said.

Across the UK, more than 17 million people have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, the government’s dashboard shows.

The plan will depend on four key tests:

The vaccine deployment program continues successfully.

Evidence shows vaccines are sufficiently effective in reducing hospitalizations and deaths in those vaccinated.

Infection rates do not risk a surge in hospitalizations which would put unsustainable pressure on the National Health Service (NHS).

The government’s assessment of the risks is not fundamentally changed by new variants.

Restrictions will be eased step-by-step across the whole of England at the same time and outdoor settings will be opened earlier than indoor ones, Downing Street said.