Paraguay received its first batch of Covid-19 vaccines Thursday through a government purchase of 4,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.
The country will roll out its vaccination campaign Monday by immunizing front-line health workers in the ICU, according to health authorities.
“A total of one million Sputnik V vaccines were purchased through direct negotiations with the Russian Fund, the vaccine's manufacturing agency. On Wednesday, Presidents Mario Abdo Benítez and Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation and it was agreed to expedite the procedures for the shipment of 300,000 doses,” a statement from the Paraguay Ministry of Health published Thursday says.
Paraguay approved the emergency use of the Russian vaccine on January 15. The country also expects to receive 4.3 million doses of the AstraZenaca vaccine purchased via COVAX, an initiative to provide equitable global access to Covid-19 vaccines.
Paraguay has recorded 148,622 confirmed cases and 3,008 coronavirus related deaths, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.