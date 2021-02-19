More than 59 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the US

Brendan Smialowsk/AFP/Getty Images

President Biden sought to explain Friday why he can't be more specific on when every American who wants a vaccine can get one, or when the country will be able to return to normal.

He said issues like weather, mutating strains and manufacturing delays could all cause unforeseen problems in inoculating the American public.

"I believe we're on the road, I promise you. I know we'll run into bumps. It's not going to be easy here to the end, but we're going to beat this. We're going to beat this," he said while visiting a Pfizer vaccine-manufacturing facility in Michigan.

He said he wanted to be "straight" with the public on his expectations for the virus instead of offering unknowable timelines.

"I'll always be straight with you. I said in my inaugural I'll give it to you straight from the shoulder, as Roosevelt said, because the American people can take the truth. They can handle anything. I can't give you a date when this crisis will end, but I can tell you we're doing everything possible to have that day come sooner rather than later," he said.

Later, he repeated his previously-stated goal of normalcy by Christmas. But noted, that even that was not a firm commitment.

"I believe we'll be approaching normalcy by the end of this year and God willing this Christmas will be different than last, but I can't make that commitment to you," he said. "There are other strains of the virus. We don't know what could happen in terms of production rates, things can change, but we're doing everything the science has indicated we should do, and people are stepping up to get everything done that has to be done."

