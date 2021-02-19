More than 59 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the US
From CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas
More than 59 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the United States, according to data published Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC reported that 59,585,043 total doses have been administered — about 76% of the 78,152,495 doses distributed.
That’s 1.8 million more administered doses reported since yesterday.
More than 41.9 million people have now received at least one dose of the vaccine and more than 17 million people have been fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.
Note: Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been given on the day reported.
1 hr 18 min ago
Pulse oximeters may yield inaccurate results, FDA warns
From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas
Pulse oximeters, which have increased in use during the coronavirus pandemic, may yield inaccurate results, the US Food and Drug Administration warned Friday. The agency cited a recent report suggesting the devices may not work as well for people with dark skin pigmentation.
Pulse oximeters, available through a prescription and over the counter, are devices that measure blood oxygen levels. The readings can be useful for assessing lung function when people have pneumonia or other respiratory symptoms.
“While pulse oximeters may be useful for estimating blood oxygen levels, these devices have limitations that can result in inaccurate readings,” Dr. William Maisel, director of the Office of Product Evaluation and Quality in the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a statement.
“Patients with conditions such as COVID-19 should not rely solely on pulse oximeter measurements to monitor their health at home as they are not a substitute for a medical diagnosis by a health care provider,” Maisel added.
And they are not precise.
“For example, if an FDA-cleared pulse oximeter reads 90%, then the true oxygen saturation in the blood is generally between 86-94%,” the FDA said.
The FDA urged patients to consult with a provider if they are concerned about their symptoms or pulse oximetry readings.
In a recent update, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also warned of the potential limitations of pulse oximeters, noting that providers using pulse oximetry on suspected or confirmed coronavirus patients should also assess other factors, like high-risk conditions and Covid-19 symptoms.
1 hr 15 min ago
Washington state governor signs Covid-19 relief bill
From CNN’s Andy Rose
The state of Washington earmarked $2.2 billion for new Covid-19 relief Friday, as Gov. Jay Inslee signed legislation passed earlier this month.
“We have saved thousands of lives in Washington state, and I’m hoping this now helps thousands of businesses,” Inslee said in a news conference.
The new law sets aside $240 million for business assistance grants, but most of the money will go to additional help for public schools. Additionally, $618 million in additional funding will go toward public health programs, including testing, contact tracing and vaccinations. All of the money comes from federal Covid-19 relief to Washington. Inslee signed a separate bill making Covid-19 grants exempt from state sales tax.
The new funding comes as the head of the health department in Seattle and King County, Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, said they are seeing case counts continue to fall, but he still has concern about variants of Covid-19 that are spreading.
“I have even more respect for the new variant with respect to the threat that it poses,” Duchin said. “If we become complacent, we will regret it.”
1 hr 23 min ago
Pfizer expands Covid-19 vaccine production capabilities
From CNN's Nadia Kounang
Vaccine maker Pfizer is adding a facility in Kansas to its Covid-19 fill-finish vaccine production process and expanding its vaccine production capabilities at locations in Michigan and Connecticut, the company's CEO, Albert Bourla, said during a news conference Friday.
“As part of this expansion, we are adding a new formulation suite here in Kalamazoo…lipid production capabilities in both Kalamazoo and at our site in Groton Connecticut, and fill-finish lines at our site in McPherson, Kansas," Bourla said.
The news conference was held jointly with President Biden after he had toured the Kalamazoo site.
Bourla added the company is also increasing the supply of raw materials from existing suppliers and bringing on new suppliers.
He added that improvements have allowed the company to increase production.
“We have improved our processes to double the batch size and increase yield, and we have deployed more efficient lab test methods to reduce release times,” Bourla said.
Bourla said that these improvements have allowed the company to reduce their timelines ”from approximately 110 days from start to vial ready” and are now closer to “an average of 60 days, which is an almost 50% improvement.”
Over the next few weeks, Bourla expects to increase the number of doses produced for the US, “from an average of 5 million doses per week, which is the average until now, to more than double of that number, starting from the next couple of weeks."
CNN previously reported at the beginning of February that upgrades to Pfizer’s production process helped the vaccine maker double its output of coronavirus vaccine in the last month. At the time, Pfizer spokesperson Amy Rose told CNN that Pfizer expected production time to be cut nearly in half, from 110 days to an average of 60 days for one batch of Covid-19 vaccine. Pfizer said one batch is equal to between 1 to 3 million doses.
1 hr 28 min ago
"Shame on us if we don't develop the universal coronavirus vaccine," says Fauci
From CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas
Because coronaviruses like Covid-19 have pandemic potential, the world needs a universal coronavirus vaccine, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday.
“I believe that we have the capability scientifically to develop what we call the universal coronavirus vaccine,” Fauci said in an interview hosted by Georgetown University. “In other words, one that really covers at least all of the SARS-CoV-2 mutations, but also the entire spectrum of the family of coronaviruses.”
A relative of the virus causing Covid-19, called SARS, broke out in 2003-2004, killing close to 800 people before it was stopped. A related virus called Middle East Respiratory Syndrome or MERS also occasionally kills people, and several other coronaviruses cause common cold symptoms.
“Fifteen to 30% of all the common colds that you and I experience every winter, repetitively, are coronaviruses – usually four of them,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, explained.
Fauci said it’s likely that these coronaviruses hit human civilization as a big pandemic hundreds of years ago, eventually becoming the common cold viruses we are familiar with today.
“We got hit with three in 18 years that have been either pandemic or pandemic potential, so shame on us if we don't develop the universal coronavirus vaccine,” Fauci said.
1 hr 29 min ago
Irish authorities report 3 cases of Brazilian Covid-19 variant
From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio
Irish health authorities have reported three cases of the Covid-19 variant first identified in Brazil, the Irish National Public Health Emergency Team said in a statement on Friday.
“All of the cases identified are directly associated with recent travel from Brazil,” the statement read. “All cases are being followed up by public health teams and enhanced public health measures have been put in place, in line with guidance.”
“Detection of this variant in Ireland does not change the fact that our best defence against all forms of COVID-19 is to stick with the public health measures that have proved to be effective in reducing incidence of disease in our communities,” the Irish deputy chief medical officer, Dr. Ronan Glynn, said in the statement. “We must continue to wash our hands well and often, wear a mask, cough and sneeze into our elbows, keep two metres social distance from others and avoid crowds, and always remember that it is imperative to phone your GP at the very first sign of COVID-19 symptoms.”
1 hr 31 min ago
Bill Gates calls for investments to respond to Covid-19 and prevent future pandemics
From CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas
Microsoft founder Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, called for investments in pandemic response and preparedness Friday.
“It is a tragedy that the modest steps that would have been required to contain this epidemic weren't taken in advance,” Gates said at the Munich Security Conference. “Given the trillions of dollars of damage and the other deficits that are tough to measure, we should make the investment, the small number of billions that we need to ensure ourselves that this never happens again.”
He added that the investments would allow experts to work towards ambitious goals, like creating universal coronavirus and flu vaccines, drugs that block virus transmission and diagnostics that could cover 20% of the population per week at a low cost.
“We can create mRNA vaccine factories that have a lot of capacity globally, and those factories can be used for standard vaccines when there's not a pandemic,” Gates said.
“If we have a team of 3,000 global experts, they can be working on things like measles and malaria, and then move over to work on a pandemic,” he added.
He also called for cooperative action to help shrink the disparities in Covid-19 vaccine access between rich and less wealthy nations.
“As the rich countries get on high levels of vaccination, their factories can contribute,” Gates said. “If we do this well, we'll have about a six to eight-month delta of the vaccination levels of the rich to the developing countries – still longer than we'd like.”
“The good news is, is that a single miraculous tool, the vaccine – once we make billions of them for the entire world – will largely end this crisis,” he added.
1 hr 32 min ago
Canada's Trudeau warns of a dangerous third wave as the country copes with a vaccine "drought"
From CNN’s Paula Newton
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned Canadians that public health measures, including restrictions on indoor social gatherings, would have to continue for weeks to comes as new Covid-19 variants, and a slow vaccine rollout, risk causing a dangerous third wave of the virus.
“We have to keep taking strong public health measures,” said Trudeau during a news conference Friday adding, "otherwise we could see a third wave that is even worse than the second or the first, and I know that’s not the news you want to hear.”
Canadian public health officials released alarming new modeling Friday indicating that even current public health measures will not be enough to contain a third wave if fueled by faster spreading variants of Covid-19.
"We need to make sure that, even as provinces look at loosening up certain restrictions, that other restrictions are kept in, and there is an ability to…respond quickly when variants appear,” said Trudeau.
The new modeling underscores the fact that "variants of concern" have now been detected in all provinces and continue to spread. Based on the projections released by public health officials, current public health measures would not be enough to contain the spread of the virus by spring if the new, more contagious variants take hold.
“A resurgence is very likely if people let go of the public health measures right now. What you want to do is to keep avoiding this yo-yoing effect of up and down. You need to avoid complete lockdowns and curfews and all those things by trying to maintain a strong level of public health measures,” said Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer at a modeling presentation Friday.
The province of Ontario announced Friday that the city of Toronto and one of its neighboring regions will remain in a lockdown, with a stay-at-home order, until at least March 8 as the threat of new variants spreading continues to concern health officials.
Canada remains quite vulnerable to a third wave as new Covid-19 variants continue to spread and the vaccine rollout remains painfully slow right across the country.
“We need more vaccines, more vaccines will solve massive issues,” said Doug Ford, Ontario’s premier at a news conference in Toronto Friday.
Like other provinces and territories throughout Canada, Ontario has managed to vaccinate the vast majority of residents and staff in long-term care homes. Those residents continue to represent those most vulnerable to Covid-19 in Canada.
But there has been no significant vaccine rollout in other vulnerable groups, except indigenous communities. The commander leading the vaccine rollout in Ontario characterized the situation as a "vaccine drought."
“We have not wasted our time while we’ve been in that drought, with a minimal amount of vaccines to use, what we have been doing in preparing for the day when more arrive,” retired Gen. Rick Hillier said at a news conference in Toronto Friday.
Hillier said his vaccine task force would now prioritize "patient-facing" health care workers, among other at-risk groups and said he expected the scarcity of vaccine doses to improve over the next few weeks.
2 hr 34 min ago
Biden explains why he can't say when every American who wants a vaccine will get one
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Biden sought to explain Friday why he can't be more specific on when every American who wants a vaccine can get one, or when the country will be able to return to normal.
He said issues like weather, mutating strains and manufacturing delays could all cause unforeseen problems in inoculating the American public.
"I believe we're on the road, I promise you. I know we'll run into bumps. It's not going to be easy here to the end, but we're going to beat this. We're going to beat this," he said while visiting a Pfizer vaccine-manufacturing facility in Michigan.
He said he wanted to be "straight" with the public on his expectations for the virus instead of offering unknowable timelines.
"I'll always be straight with you. I said in my inaugural I'll give it to you straight from the shoulder, as Roosevelt said, because the American people can take the truth. They can handle anything. I can't give you a date when this crisis will end, but I can tell you we're doing everything possible to have that day come sooner rather than later," he said.
Later, he repeated his previously-stated goal of normalcy by Christmas. But noted, that even that was not a firm commitment.
"I believe we'll be approaching normalcy by the end of this year and God willing this Christmas will be different than last, but I can't make that commitment to you," he said. "There are other strains of the virus. We don't know what could happen in terms of production rates, things can change, but we're doing everything the science has indicated we should do, and people are stepping up to get everything done that has to be done."