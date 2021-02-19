New York City's indoor dining capacity will increase by next Friday, governor says

People dine at a restaurant at Hudson Yards on February 12, 2021 in New York City as restaurants were to reopen for indoor dining at 25 percent capacity. Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

New York City will increase its indoor dining capacity to 35% by next Friday, consistent with occupancy levels in New Jersey, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The governor noted residents near the border are traveling across state lines to eat. Connecticut and Long Island indoor capacities remain at 50% as of now, he noted.

Cuomo said the decision follows “data” and “science” as he often says.

New York State reported 3.49% overall statewide positivity, and a 42 day decline according to its seven-day average, Cuomo said during a briefing Friday. The state added 116 deaths, he said.

Hospitalizations are down, day to day, but also on the overall trend statewide.

The Mid-Hudson region has the highest positivity rate in the state.

The Bronx has a positivity rate double Manhattan, the highest of the boroughs, but not as bad as it was, he said.